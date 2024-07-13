After a campaign full of promise and disappointment, it's set to be an incredibly important summer for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to bring in the right players to support Ange Postecoglou's plan to lead the club to the top of the Premier League.

Following an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign, Spurs sat top of the league at one stage, but ended up finishing the season in fifth position, 25 points off eventual champions, Manchester City.

More additions need to be made to close the gap to Pep Guardiola’s side, especially if the club are to have any chance of fulfilling Postecoglou’s dream of winning the title with the north London outfit.

Archie Gray has already arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a deal worth up to £40m, but it appears Daniel Levy and Co aren't stopping there, with more names being touted for a move to the Lilywhites.

One player in particular has been strongly linked in recent days, potentially becoming a key player in Spurs’ midfield transformation.

Tottenham’s transfer news

Pretty much since the conclusion of the previous Premier League campaign, Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Chelsea central midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge last season, catching the eye of Postecoglou with his tenacious and relentless nature.

Unsurprisingly, with Gallagher being an English talent featuring in the Premier League, he would cost a pretty penny, with Chelsea holding out for £50m to part ways with their academy star.

However, in recent days, the club have been linked with another midfielder to try and complete the club’s midfield overhaul.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Spurs are interested in a move for 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The in-demand talent has made 36 appearances in the league this season, scoring on six occasions, helping the club finish fourth and securing a Champions League spot ahead of next campaign.

His excellent campaign in Italy hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fellow Premier League side Liverpool recently submitting a €45m (£38m) bid for his services whilst also still retaining an interest in bringing him to Anfield.

Why Ederson would be the perfect Gallagher alternative for Spurs

Whilst both stars are undoubtedly very talented and possess numerous talents that would improve Spurs’ midfield, when comparing the two there’s evidence that the Brazilian is a more complete player despite scoring fewer goals in all competitions than the current England international.

When analysing the duo’s stats on FBref, Ederson has showcased his excellent abilities on the ball, completing over six times more progressive passes - a figure that could allow the attacking players at Spurs to thrive further should the Atalanta star join the club.

How Gallagher & Ederson compare in 2023/24 Statistics Gallagher Ederson Games 37 36 League goals 5 6 Progressive passes 32 214 Tackles won 43% 70% Aerials won 47% 58% Stats via FBref

The midfield “machine” as dubbed by writer Carlo Garganese, has also achieved a 27% higher tackle success rate and won 11% more aerial battles than the Chelsea star, fitting into Postecoglou’s relentless system perfectly.

Whilst they’re set to face huge competition from Liverpool for his signature, Spurs must work tirelessly to pursue a move for Ederson, with the Brazilian having all the quality to thrive in north London.

With Atalanta wanting £45m to part ways with their midfield dynamo, he provides a cheaper alternative to Gallagher, whilst also allowing the Lilywhites to sign a higher quality talent who’s ready-made for England’s top flight.

It may be a hefty sum, but it would allow Postecoglou to finally complete his midfield overhaul at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.