Bayern Munich will "try again for Harry Kane" this summer despite Daniel Levy trying to "make it more than complicated" for the German giants to get a deal done, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - What's the latest on Harry Kane?

It has been a good summer thus far for the Lilywhites, a new goalkeeper in the shape of highly rated Italian Guglielmo Vicario and the arrival of the much-sought-after James Maddison, all before July 1st.

However, what would surely make the summer all the better for fans of the North London club, would be keeping their talismanic captain and all-time leading goalscorer, Kane.

That, however, looks like it might be about to become increasingly difficult.

German behemoths Bayern made an official offer for the dynamic forward earlier this week that amounted to €70m (£60m) plus add-ons, and whilst Levy and Co swiftly rejected the deal, the Bavarian club aren't giving up.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the record Bundesliga champions are working away on an improved bid to test the club's resolve further.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "During the week Bayern for the very first time submitted a bid for Harry Kane, €70m plus add-ons, absolutely not enough to convince Tottenham. It was not even a negotiation. Tottenham immediately said no to that kind of possibility, and they didn't consider that bid as something concrete or serious."

"Now they want to try again for Harry Kane, so they will take some time, then they will submit a new proposal, let's see if it is going to be verbal or official, but Bayern will try again for Harry Kane. It's not going to be easy because Tottenham want to fight to keep the player and Levy will make it more than complicated, but Bayern want to try again."

Who else has been linked to Harry Kane?

With just a year remaining on his £200,000-a-week contract, Kane has unsurprisingly been linked to a whole raft of super clubs across the Premier League and the continent.

In England, it has been Erik ten Hag's Manchester United that have seen the most concrete links to the Walthamstow-born man; however, the club have reportedly cooled their interest over the price.

His name was momentarily thrown into the ring as Karim Benzema's replacement at Real Madrid as the Frenchman left for the free-spending Saudi Pro League. However, the links have decreased dramatically after breaking the bank for compatriot Jude Bellingham.

Interestingly, the "exceptional" player, as described by Pep Guardiola, was also touted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain at one point. If a desire to win trophies were his main motivator, it would arguably be his best bet, as the Parisian club have a real stranglehold over Ligue 1.

Ultimately, with Levy's history in the transfer market, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him lining up in North London one last time next season.