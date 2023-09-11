2023 spelt the year in which Tottenham Hotspur legend Gareth Bale called time on his illustrious and glittering playing career, with the Welshman bowing out following a short stint with MLS side LAFC after leaving Real Madrid last year.

For many, it seems like only yesterday that the wing wizard announced himself to the wider world with that display away to Inter Milan in the Champions League, with the former Southampton man ripping a helpless Maicon to shreds as an indication of his devastating physical prowess.

While the forward's latter years were somewhat plagued by injury amid what proved to be an ultimately toxic time in the Spanish capital, in north London there is nothing but love for a player who scored 71 goals in 231 games in all competitions for the club across two spells.

For all the brilliance of Bale's time at N17, however, it could be argued that the Lilywhites once had a player on their books who was perhaps an even bigger talent than the 34-year-old in his pomp in the form of footballing icon, David Beckham - only to have let the Englishman slip through their fingers.

Why did Tottenham let David Beckham go?

There may well be some parallel universe where the former England captain rose up through the youth ranks and became a leading figure at White Hart Lane, rather than going on to enjoy stunning success for Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

While it may be difficult to imagine such is Beckham's close ties to the Red Devils' academy ranks - having been a part of the famed 'Class of '92' alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes - the now-retired hero did begin life at Spurs, having been part of the club's school of excellence.

As a London-born asset with a grandfather who was a die-hard Tottenham fan, it looked as if the promising winger was destined to be a fixture of the club for years to come, only for the temptation of joining his own boyhood club - United - to prove too great.

The creative ace was snapped up by Alex Ferguson and co during his mid-teens after four years with the Lilywhites, with it likely set to sting that the club will have received nothing for a player that went on to become such a global superstar before too long.

How many goals did David Beckham score for Manchester United?

After joining the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 1991, Beckham was then part of the side that claimed FA Youth Cup glory a year later, setting the tone for the success that he would ultimately enjoy as part of the first-team ranks in Manchester.

Following a brief stint out on loan at Preston North End in 1995, the Englishman went on to make his Premier League debut later that same year - with that senior bow coming just four years on from his departure from White Hart Lane.

With 'Fergie' putting his faith in Beckham, Scholes and the like for the following campaign - as senior pros Paul Ince, Andrei Kanchelskis and Mark Hughes were shown the door - United remarkably went on to win the league, the first of six that the wideman would win during his time at the club.

Much like Bale, it was one game in particular that appeared to propel the dazzling talent into the spotlight as he netted from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996, with that part of an overall tally of 85 goals in 394 games across all fronts for the Red Devils.

How good was David Beckham?

Despite all the achievements and accolades that he achieved during his stellar career, it is perhaps somewhat overlooked just how much of a sensation Beckham - who did train with Spurs in 2011 amid talk of a short-term deal - was on the pitch, as well as being one off of it.

Lauded as a "genius" by ex-Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce, the 48-year-old was particularly integral to United's treble success during the 1998/99 season, with that coming off the back of a disastrous tournament at the World Cup in which the midfielder sparked fury across the nation following his red card in the round of 16 defeat to Argentina.

David Beckham's Career Record Games Goals Assists Manchester United 394 85 120 Real Madrid 159 20 52 LA Galaxy 124 20 42 AC Milan 33 2 9 PSG 14 0 2

Stats via Transfermarkt

That rash kick-out at Diego Simeone saw Beckham become public enemy number one, although he showcased his courageous mental resilience to bounce back with a remarkable season both on an individual and collective basis, as Ferguson's men swept all before them.

As The Independent's Lawrence Ostlere noted, 'the recurring image of United’s 98-99 season is David Beckham’s right foot literally bending the ball to his will', as he regularly stepped up as the man for the big occasion with nine goals and 20 assists in 55 games in all competitions.

Of course, Bale enjoyed his own standout moments in a Tottenham shirt - including his hat-trick away at San Siro - although he was never able to help drag the club to major silverware - aside from the 2008 League Cup - even in a side that contained the likes of Luka Modric and Rafael Van der Vaart.

As for his Madrid career, Bale did memorably net twice in the Champions League final in 2018 and once in the 2014 European showpiece prior to that, although it is arguably Beckham who is more fondly remembered by those of a Los Blancos persuasion.

One major benefit that the latter man possessed over the Welshman was his creative flair as he racked up 80 assists in 265 Premier League games in total, while Bale, by contrast, racked up just 22 assists from his 166 outings in the competition.

Beckham also boasts a superior goal tally (65 v 53) in England's top-flight - albeit from far more appearances - while his majestic 'genius' was also evident as he still leads the way for the most free-kick goals scored in the competition with 18, 15 more than the Cardiff native.

While judging players from different eras is a difficult task, Beckham's glittering haul of honours and impact on the game as a whole could ensure that he may have proven an even bigger success than Bale at Spurs, had the club not seen him move on elsewhere.