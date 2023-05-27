Tottenham Hotspur are happy to listen to any incoming bids for Ben Davies this summer, according to reports.

Is Ben Davies leaving Spurs?

The Welshman first arrived in N17 from Swansea City back in 2014 and has since gone on to make a total of 310 appearances to date, making him Ryan Mason’s third longest-serving player slightly behind Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

The Lilywhites left-back has been a regular feature in the Premier League this season, registering 25 starts and five substitute outings, as per WhoScored, but despite him still having another two years to run on his contract, his future is currently uncertain.

Daniel Levy is reportedly planning a major squad overhaul this summer alongside whoever his new permanent manager will be, and with the 30-year-old not getting any younger, it would appear that he could be one of the first to get the chop if the following update is to be believed.

Are Spurs selling Davies?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will "listen to offers" for Davies this summer no matter which manager is in the dugout ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Spurs "recognise" that they need a squad transformation of the "core" of the first-team given the disappointment of this season, and the defender is one of the players that the board are "likely" to cash in on should they receive an offer of £15m as per a "well-placed source".

Tottenham are certainly in desperate need of a clear out having failed to qualify for any kind of European football this season, so despite being a great servant under the various managers over the years, Davies departing during the upcoming window would be the right decision moving forward.

The Spurs veteran is currently ranked by WhoScored as Mason’s 13th worst defensive player where he’s averaging just 0.8 tackles per top-flight game having won only nine of the 25 he’s made since the start of the term, poor form which has seen him. recently described as “weak” in one-on-one situations by journalist Nacho Gonzalez.

Davies, who is a natural left-back, has also played as a centre-back on 27 occasions this season so can’t even establish himself as the manager’s first-choice option in his usual role, therefore highlighting that the club probably want to enter the market for a fresh face in that area, meaning that he would only be out of favour should he remain beyond the summer.