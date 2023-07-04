Tottenham Hotspur supporters are set to face an anxious summer amid the continued uncertainty surrounding the future of talisman, Harry Kane, with it yet to be seen if the England skipper will be spearheading Ange Postecoglou's side next season.

While Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be adamant that the 29-year-old will not be sold to a domestic rival before the September deadline, an exit could well still be on the cards with just 12 months left to run on the striker's contract, with German giants Bayern Munich currently circling.

The hope will be that the long-serving marksman opts to stay put in north London for next season and beyond, although Postecoglou and co may need to consider potential striking targets who could attempt to fill Kane's void if he is to move on this summer.

According to recent reports in Spain, the Lilywhites have been contacted by the agents of Udinese forward, Beto, regarding the prospect of a possible summer move, with the Portuguese hotshot potentially set to be up for grabs for a fee of around €30m (£26m).

The 6 foot 4 striker - who originally joined the Serie A side on loan from Portimonense back in 2021 - has caught the eye after scoring 21 goals in just 63 games for his current side to date, ensuring he could potentially be the man to bolster Postecoglou's attacking ranks this summer.

Who is Udinese striker Beto?

While perhaps not a household name, the towering machine is seemingly a "quality player" - according to journalist Josh Bunting - having particularly impressed with the manner in which he simply "spooks defenders" when running in behind, in the words of writer Sam Tighe.

An "intelligent" number nine who possesses "good hold up play", in the words of Bunting, the 25-year-old could evidently offer more to Postecoglou than merely his finishing prowess, helping to provide a focal point that Tottenham's other attacking talents can work around.

Although the Lisbon native is yet to be tested at Premier League level, he is said to share a statistical likeness to current Newcastle United star, Alexander Isak - according to Opta's Player Radars - with the latter man having flourished in his debut season at St James' Park.

Despite being hampered by injury in the early throes of 2022/23, Isak - who was named by Alasdair Gold as a player of interest to Spurs last summer - went on to score ten goals in just 22 league games, helping to propel the Magpies to Champions League qualification in the process.

To then find their own version of the 23-year-old in the form of Beto could allow Tottenham to realise their own top four ambitions next season, with the pair notably alike due to their predatory penalty box instincts, as they rank in the top 13% among their European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area.

Equally, the duo are also alike with regard to their ability to defend from the front, with Beto ranking in the top 40% for defensive actions, while Isak ranks in the top 36% in that regard following his fine early impact on Tyneside.

With the latter man destined to be "worth £100m" in the future - according to talkSPORT's Jason Cundy - perhaps the Udinese ace could enjoy a similarly meteoric rise if he is to link up with Postecoglou this summer.