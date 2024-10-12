Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action next weekend when they face West Ham United in the early kick-off, but not before a week of international fixtures.

Boss Ange Postecoglou will be hopeful that all the players who are currently representing their nation return after the break without any setbacks to give Spurs the best possible chance of returning to winning ways.

The previous outing saw a 3-2 defeat on the South Coast against Brighton despite leading 2-0 at the break after goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison.

Undoubtedly, Postecoglou and the supporters could’ve done without the break, giving them an immediate opportunity to right the wrongs of the defeat, but for now, they will still be ruing the second-half collapse at the AMEX.

Whilst it’s frustrating, the last week has allowed one first-team member to continue his excellent form in front of goal - extending his current run, which is the best spell he’s had to date.

Brennan Johnson’s stats against Iceland

After a run of netting in six consecutive games at club level, Johnson started the Nations League meeting with Iceland last night as a man full of confidence and rightly so.

He featured alongside fellow Spurs man Ben Davies, as Craig Bellamy’s side squandered a two-goal lead to draw the game 2-2.

However, the 23-year-old winger made it seven games in a row that he’s found the back of the net for club and country - before being replaced at the break by Wes Burns.

Johnson completed 81% of the passes he attempted, whilst also creating two opportunities for his international teammates in Reykjavík.

He also made five touches in the opposition penalty area, putting himself in some dangerous positions and looking a threat throughout the first 45 minutes of the encounter.

However, despite his stellar display for Wales, one other Spurs player starred for his country, featuring in a position very few people could have anticipated.

The Spurs man who starred for his country in new role

Postecoglou hasn’t been shy about operating with various different players in the centre of his midfield, with Dejan Kulusevski swapping the right-hand side for a more central role in recent weeks.

His switch in position has seen limited game time for Yves Bissouma, with the Malian often having to settle for minutes off the substitutes bench in the last couple of outings.

However, the 28-year-old was given an opportunity to start for his nation yesterday, albeit in a slightly unnatural position - but one that he excelled in.

He started as a striker for Mali in their 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau, featuring for 89 minutes and grabbing the assist for the goal which proved to be the winner.

However, Bissouma also produced various other impressive stats, looking comfortable in his unnatural role at the top end of the pitch for his nation.

The Spurs ace won eight duels, the most of any player in the match, whilst completing nine passes into the final third - as he often dropped off the backline to hand himself more opportunities in possession.

Yves Bissouma's stats against Guinea-Bissau Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Touches 56 Passes completed 26/34 (76%) Dribbles completed 3 Duels won 8 Possession lost 22x Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

He also completed three dribbles, once again the most of any player, but did give the ball away 22 times in the victory, which allowed him to make seven recoveries as he tried to regain possession.

It’s highly unlikely that Ange will deploy Bissouma in a similar role upon the club’s return to action next weekend, but it’s good to see a first-team member star in a variety of positions.

He could provide strength in depth that Spurs have often been lacking, handing them an alternative option in their hunt for Champions League football this season.