Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow as Ben Davies is set to miss a month through injury.

What's the latest on Ben Davies?

The defender was withdrawn in the first half as Spurs drew in the Premier League last weekend, and their fears have come true as he is now set to miss an extended period with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, with most coming in the centre of defence, while he has also played in a more familiar role at left wing-back.

The Wales international will be a big loss to a side currently in chaos. Manager Antonio Conte could depart the club this week with no clear indication of who could replace him, whilst the Lilywhites aim to finish in the top four after failing to win silverware yet again.

Presenter Michael Bridge confirmed the latest on Davies while speaking on Sky Sports News this Thursday, lamenting what is bad news for the club as one of their more experienced players is set for a spell on the sidelines.

He said (via Southampton): "Some bad news for Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton on Saturday.

"A real, real disappointment for him. He's been playing very well, but that could keep him out for up to a month, so that's some bad news for him."

Should Davies continue to be a starter for Spurs?

The £93k-per-week star has made 305 appearances for the club since he joined from Swansea City and is perhaps one of the better defenders in what has been a much-criticised backline.

Conte himself has described Davies as "reliable" in the past, and given the poor performances from the likes of Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier, it seems clear that the Welshman is far from the most expendable member of the Spurs defence.

With his vast experience, Davies could prove to be a useful asset both on and off the pitch, as Spurs may go through something of a rebuild in the near future, with a potential change in manager on the horizon and while speculation continues over Harry Kane's future.

Keeping a long-serving player like Davies in the squad could help the club through what may be a tough period, and with Lenglet's loan spell set to end, he will be necessary for depth at the very least.

It remains to be seen what formation Spurs will use next season, as Conte's possible departure could mean the side reverts to a back four instead of a three, and this could see Davies return to his original position at left-back.

Either way, Spurs' results over the next few weeks should show just how important Davies is to the team while he recovers from his latest knock.