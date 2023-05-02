The wait continues to see just who will be named as the permanent successor to Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, with chairman Daniel Levy still yet to nail down a suitable fit to take on the top job for the long term.

A frustrating campaign for the Lilywhites - which has seen their long-running trophy drought extended - has now become almost farcical amid the uncertainty in the dugout, with the club having only recently taken the decision to sack interim coach, Cristian Stellini.

Quite why the Italian - who had been working as the assistant to his compatriot, Conte - was handed the reins is still something of a head-scratcher, with Levy and co having now been forced to turn to up-and-coming coach, Ryan Mason, to fill the void over the coming games.

While the latter man has admitted that he is "ready" to be the new permanent appointment, the recent speculation would suggest that ex-Bayern Munich boss, Julian Nagelsmann is among the leading candidates for the role.

That being said, however, Football Insider reported last week that the north Londoners are 'not hopeful' of being able to snap up the German visionary, with there a belief among some that the 35-year-old is only using the negotiations as 'leverage' in order to secure a role at one of Europe's elite clubs.

That fact could ensure that Tottenham may need to find a suitable alternative to the one-time RB Leipzig boss, with ESPN having only recently reported that Mainz head coach, Bo Svensson, could be under consideration.

Should Spurs appoint Bo Svensson?

The Danish coach may be an unfamiliar name to most of a Spurs persuasion, although the 43-year-old is seemingly highly respected by those in the game, having been previously described as "outstanding" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

It was in fact the latter man who took Svensson to Mainz as a player back in 2007, with Klopp commenting that his former asset was a "grenade even then", while also lauding him as a "great, great talent" as a coach.

The reported Spurs target will likely be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of the Anfield icon and ex-Chelsea man, Thomas Tuchel - both of whom began their coaching careers with the Bundesliga side - by making the transition to life in the Premier League from Germany.

The former FC Liefering coach is already showing signs that he could be able to emulate that stellar duo, having thus far averaged a better points-per-game ratio (1.53) than that of both Klopp (1.51) and Tuchel (1.43) during their respective stints at the club.

Svensson only recently bolstered his reputation even further by leading his current side to a famous, 3-1 win over title hopefuls, Bayern, with that man Tuchel now in charge of the Bavarian giants following Nagelsmann's recent dismissal.

That should indicate that if the latter man is not interested in taking on the vacancy at N17, then Svensson - who has guided Mainz to eighth in the German top flight so far this term - could represent a dream alternative.