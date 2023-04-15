Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed it was "uncomfortable to watch" as Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez was booed by his own supporters in the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Davinson Sanchez and Spurs?

While it hasn't exactly been a smooth season for Spurs, a spot in the Champions League is certainly still on the cards.

Indeed, the north London club played host to Bournemouth in the Premier League with plenty to play for as the race for a place in the top four heats up.

And Tottenham got off to a good start as Son Heung-min scored the opener after good work from Ivan Perisic. Before halftime, however, the Cherries had levelled things up thanks to Matias Vina.

That goal came in the 38th minute only three minutes after Sanchez came on for the injured Clement Lenglet. To make things worse, the 65k-per-week star inadvertently prodded the ball through to Dominic Solanke as he raced through on goal to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead.

In the aftermath of the goal, the Spurs fans booed Sanchez in brutal fashion, as noted by Gold on Twitter.

He wrote: "Boos from around the stadium for Davinson Sanchez when he next touches the ball after the kick-off, and again soon after. That was uncomfortable to watch."

Why was Sanchez booed by Spurs fans?

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare also noted this toxic atmosphere and actually condemned it, writing: "Sanchez getting booed. Really harsh."

Perhaps out of pity, or maybe frustration, interim manager Christian Stellini made things even more embarrassing for the centre-back as he subbed him off in the 58th minute, meaning he lasted just 23 minutes.

Sadly, as Sanchez walked off the field, his departure was met with huge jeers and cheers from the home crowd as he cut a sorry figure.

In his brief spell on the pitch, he picked up a lowly 6.2 rating (as per Sofascore) and was dribbled past one. Even so, with his 21 touches he didn't actually do that poorly. Indeed, the defender completed 16/18 passes, lost the ball twice, won two of three attempted ground duels.

However, it seems as though he just didn't pass the eye test for the fans in the fans making up the home crowd, with journalist Kevin Palmer calling him "one of their most expensive mistakes" and simply a "dreadful defender".

To be fair, you can see why some supports may have lost patience. After all, Spurs have conceded inside the first 15 minutes on the last three occasions Sanchez has been substituted on in the Premier League, according to OptaJoe (via LastWordOnSpurs),

Still, the crowd reaction certainly was brutal.