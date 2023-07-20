Amid Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new centre-back, reports in Italy have claimed that the Lilywhites are currently leading the race for Juventus star, Gleison Bremer...

What's the latest on Bremer to Tottenham?

According to Il Bianconero, the north London outfit are said to be 'ahead' in the battle to land the Brazilian defender, with the 26-year-old ready to say 'goodbye' to the Serie A side if he is to receive the 'right proposal'.

The former Torino man only joined the Old Lady on a £34.8m deal last summer, although it looks as if the 6 foot 2 ace - who still has four years left on his current contract - could be open to a swift exit from the Allianz Stadium.

If Spurs are get their man, however, there have been previous reports that the three-cap international could command a fee of around €80m (£69m), proving a potentially expensive option as far as manager Ange Postecoglou is concerned.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

While too much can often be made of pre-season performances, Tottenham's recent 3-2 defeat to rivals West Ham United has laid bare just why Postecoglou is need of defensive reinforcement, with the Greek-Aussie inheriting a side that shipped 63 Premier League goals last season - the sixth-worst record in the division.

The 57-year-old will no doubt be hoping to emulate the defensive strength that his former club Celtic showed over the past two seasons, having notably conceded just 34 goals en route to Scottish Premiership glory in the 2022/23 campaign.

A major factor in that solidity was the displays of ex-Spurs man, Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the United States international having cemented his place as arguably the "best defender in the league", according to Postecoglou.

The 25-year-old - who initially left north London to join the Hoops on loan back in 2021 - notably helped to keep 13 clean sheets in just 29 league outings last term, as per Sofascore, showcasing his class both in and out of possession after averaging 1.6 tackles and interceptions per game, while enjoying a pass accuracy rate of 92%.

With the signing of Bremer, therefore, Postecoglou could potentially be set to find his new Carter-Vickers to lead Tottenham's defensive unit, with the £153k-per-week "animal" - as hailed by his former teammate Mergim Vojvoda - having enjoyed a similar record in Italy last season.

The Juve ace notably helped to keep 12 clean sheets from 30 Serie A appearances for Max Allegri's side, while also averaging an impressive 2.4 tackles and interceptions per game, as well as recording a 90% pass accuracy rate.

With Carter-Vickers having been something of a leader of late at Parkhead - having even been handed the captain's armband by his former boss on occasion last term - it is fair to say that he was firm favourite of Postecoglou, hence why it would make sense to snap up a dream alternative to the Southend-born ace in the form of Bremer.

For all the excitement that is building over the "fast, attacking style of play" that the experienced coach is set to try and implement on north London - in the words of chairman Daniel Levy - it will be just as important to have figures who can dominate at the other end of the pitch.

At Celtic, Carter-Vickers was Postecoglou's go-to man in that regard - perhaps Bremer can be the next...