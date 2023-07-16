As manager Ange Postecoglou continues his summer overhaul at Tottenham Hotspur, the primary focus at present appears to be on strengthening the centre of defence, following the club's errant displays last term.

Having inherited a side that shipped 63 Premier League goals in 2022/23 - the sixth-worst record in the division - the ex-Celtic boss has already moved quickly to acquire a suitable replacement for long-serving skipper, Hugo Lloris, in the form of Empoli goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario.

The belief is that the Lilywhites are also in negotiations regarding a possible move for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven or Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga set to be shown the door.

Among the other potential targets that have emerged in recent weeks and months is Juventus' Gleison Bremer, with Football Insider reporting earlier this week that Tottenham are 'growing in confidence' that a deal can be reached for the Brazilian centre-back.

The report suggests that the Serie A giants are looking to recoup the £42.7m that they spent to bring the 26-year-old to the club from Torino last summer, with the Old Lady open to a sale amid concerns over Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The belief is that the three-cap international is 'high' on Postecoglou's list of targets, albeit with it yet to be seen if the north Londoners will make their interest concrete this summer.

Should Tottenham sign Gleison Bremer?

While lauded as a "quality" player by former Brazil boss, Tite, there may be some concern over the prospect of bringing the 6 foot 2 titan to England, amid the defender's apparent likeness to current Tottenham man, Eric Dier, according to FBref.

The similarity between the two men can be seen by the fact that while Dier ranks in just the bottom 11% for tackles made among those in his position across Europe's top five leagues, Bremer is not far behind as he ranks in just the bottom 18% in that regard, showing a possible weakness as a ball-winning asset.

Equally, when playing out from the back the two men also don't appear particularly comfortable, with the Juve asset ranking in just the bottom 5% for progressive passes and only the bottom 19% for progressive carries, with the current Spurs dud ranking in the bottom 40% and the bottom 24% for those same two metrics, respectively.

With reports earlier this summer having suggested that Postecoglou could be open to selling Dier ahead of next season, with just a year left to run on the Englishman's contract, it would be a head-scratching decision to then snap up a potential clone in the form of Bremer.

In the case of the Three Lions brute, the former Sporting CP man is arguably "nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve", in the words of journalist Ryan Taylor, having been a central part of the club's shaky backline last term, after making 33 league appearances in 2022/23.

A further cause for concern may also be the fact that like Dier under Antonio Conte, Bremer has largely operated as part of a back three under Max Allegri in Turin, with Postecoglou no doubt set to shift towards his preferred 4-3-3 approach next term.

For those string of reasons listed above, therefore, Daniel Levy may wish to think again before getting out the chequebook to land the Juventus defender.