The rumour mill is continuing to churn with regard to who could replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, with the 53-year-old seemingly edging towards an inevitable exit following his post-match outburst after the draw with Southampton on Saturday.

The Italian's frustrations seemingly reached boiling point after a month which saw the north London outfit dumped out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, with the Lilywhites now facing a real fight to even secure a top-four finish.

While there have been reports that Ryan Mason could step up to take interim charge at N17, the long-term successor to Conte has yet to be decided, with a raft of names having been mooted in recent weeks.

As talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed earlier this month, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is one of those to have been "mentioned" with regard to taking on the top job in north London, with the club seemingly particularly impressed with the 50-year-old's "brand of football".

The Northern Irishman was also included in The Telegraph's list of potential replacements for Conte, with Daniel Levy and co believed to have held a long-standing interest in the former Celtic and Liverpool man.

As Rodgers himself revealed, he turned down the chance of joining the club back in 2012 in favour of making the move to Anfield, before again reportedly rebuffing an approach in 2021 as Levy attempted to acquire a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Despite having failed to tempt the Foxes boss over the past decade or so, a fresh approach could well prove far from more fruitful this time around, particularly with the experienced coach currently in a relegation battle at the King Power Stadium.

Would Rodgers be a good fit for Spurs?

While there may be obvious reservations over appointing a figure who is struggling in his current post - amid doubts over his future at the Midlands outfit - that should not take away from the impressive body of work that Rodgers has amassed in recent years.

Hailed as "one of the best managers in the Premier League" by pundit Clinton Morrison back in 2021, the Carnlough native notably guided Leicester to a first FA Cup triumph that year, before also claiming the Community Shield the following season.

Having also repeatedly attempted to disrupt the top four - finishing narrowly outside the Champions League berths in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 - Rodgers has no doubt worked wonders in the recent past, with the Foxes' current woes having not been aided by limited investment in the playing squad.

Prior to that, the former Hoops boss enjoyed a stunning, glittering stint in Glasgow where he romped to glory between 2016 and 2019, notably guiding his side to an unbeaten domestic campaign during his debut season at Parkhead.

As Mourinho previously noted, it is almost "forgotten" as to the impressive job that Rodgers also did during his time on Merseyside, having guided the Reds to within a fraction of winning the Premier League title in the 2013/14 campaign, only to slip up in the home straight.

While that disappointment has seen the one-time Swansea City boss categorized as something of a 'nearly man', he is evidently a truly gifted coach, having been hailed as a "football genius" by journalist Sid Lowe in the past.

It is no surprise that Levy has repeatedly been interested in securing his services over the years, although now could well be the ideal time for Spurs to finally get their hands on their long-time, managerial target.