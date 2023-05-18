As Tottenham Hotspur continue their search for a new manager, one potential candidate is believed to be particularly hopeful of taking on the job...

What's the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs - in his column for Caught Offside - former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be "extremely keen" to be the long-term successor to Antonio Conte at N17, with the 50-year-old currently without a club after departing the relegation-threatened Foxes last month.

Discussing the prospect of the Northern Irishman making the move to north London, the respected insider stated: “I would also still keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers, who might not be a popular choice given where he left Leicester, but he’s another manager who is the right kind of fit.

“Rodgers is extremely keen on the role but it’s up to Spurs now. His time at Liverpool means he’s well used to challenging for the Champions League, and he was only just denied top four finishes in back-to-back seasons on the final day with Leicester, actually losing crucial games to Spurs on the penultimate (2019/20) and final (2020/21) weekend of each campaign."

Should Spurs appoint Brendan Rodgers?

There has been some suggestion that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is 'against' the notion of appointing the ex-Liverpool and Celtic boss - according to Football Transfers - with Rodgers having reportedly turned down the Lilywhites in the past, including as far back as 2012.

As it is, however, despite the sour end to his time in charge at the King Power Stadium - where the Carnlough native was moved on by mutual consent - he remains an ideal candidate for Tottenham's vacancy, having been described as a "great fit" by club legend Clive Allen.

Former Spurs man, Darren Anderton has also suggested that Rodgers would be a suitable appointment as he "plays a brand of football that is the Tottenham way", with Levy having previously outlined his desire to see the team play "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football once again.

Not just able to offer an attractive style of play, Rodgers - who typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation - could also help to end the club's lengthy wait for silverware, having swept multiple domestic honours during his time in Glasgow, while also claiming FA Cup glory with Leicester back in 2021.

The experienced coach also came within a whisker of leading the Anfield outfit to a Premier League title during the 2013/14 campaign, with Jose Mourinho only recently praising the "amazing" job that he had done during his time on Merseyside.

For all the fears about appointing a manager who has only just been sacked himself, Levy must put that to one side and finally secure a deal for long-term target, Rodgers.