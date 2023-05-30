Tottenham Hotspur is a more likely destination for former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers than Leeds United due to the latter side being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest news involving Brendan Rodgers?

As per FootballTransfers, Rodgers has reportedly been offered the chance to become Tottenham manager as they continue to hunt for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

The outlet reiterate that Spurs are 'keeping their options open' due to the possibility of the 50-year-old turning down the position and have Graham Potter and Luis Enrique on their radar if that scenario unfolds.

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim are also candidates to take over in N17, though it is no clearer who will be installed as Tottenham manager and in the dugout for the start of next season.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed that Rodgers is also 'likely to come into the equation' at Leeds United should they choose to part ways with Sam Allardyce, stating: "Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want."

Speaking on the LS11 YouTube channel, Leeds United pundit Ben Parker has hinted that he would like to see Rodgers at Elland Road, stating: “Brendan Rodgers, I think, is a fantastic manager. I’d be 100% behind that, but can I see him in the Championship? No, even with a club of our size, whatever money he wants, transfer budgets, still no."

Journalist Crook has recently spoken to GIVEMESPORT about Rodgers and thinks that there is much more of a chance that he would take over at Tottenham than Leeds United.

Crook said: "No, I think he is still a Premier League manager and a good shout for Spurs. I know he doesn't fit the profile as a young, up-and-coming manager but he is someone that Daniel Levy has admired in the past."

Where will Brendan Rodgers pitch up next?

It's impossible to tell at present; however, we do know that Daniel Levy has admired the Carnlough-born boss in the past and seen him as his 'preferred choice' to take over from Harry Redknapp back in 2012, as per Football Insider.

Former Arsenal ace Ian Wright has been critical of Rodgers regarding his management of Leicester City in 2022/23, stating on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “You looked at the way they played, you looked at his demeanour in interviews, you look at the lack of intensity and fight and drive in the players in certain games. The lack of organisation, everything was missing from a manager of that calibre, that probably had something to do with it. He was in a place where he wanted to leave, they probably wanted him to leave, but it didn’t work out financially well for either of them. So, they’re together for all the wrong reasons.”

And, he has even been hailed as "unbelievable" by West Ham United star Michail Antonio.

Nevertheless, the Irishman was hamstrung by financial restrictions in the final stages of his spell at the King Power Stadium that prevented him from effectively strengthening in the transfer market.

It is hard to envisage Rodgers dropping down to the Sky Bet Championship to manage Leeds United, meaning that Tottenham is a far more likelier destination if the Spurs' hierarchy decide he is the man to take them forward.