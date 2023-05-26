Tottenham Hotspur have made a formal job offer to Leicester City’s former manager Brendan Rodgers, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at Spurs?

Back in March, Antonio Conte was sent packing by the hierarchy following his public outburst during a post-match press conference and was replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini until the end of the season, but even his reign was ended prematurely after the 6-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, so Ryan Mason is now in charge as interim boss before being succeeded by a new long-term appointment over the summer.

BBC Sport played down suggestions that Bayern Munich’s former coach Julian Nagelsmann is one of the candidates being considered and Daniel Levy’s latest blow has come in the form of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot who has ruled himself out of the running and reaffirmed his commitment to seeing out the project in the Eredivisie.

The Lilywhites have since been linked with several names, including Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, but a surprising contender is Rodgers who has been out of work since April having been sacked by Leicester City, and it would appear that he’s already a preferred choice among the board having reportedly been gifted the opportunity to take to the dugout in the capital.

Is Brendan Rodgers joining Spurs?

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have "formally offered" Rodgers the chance to become the new permanent manager in N17. The Spurs hierarchy are "trying to keep a low profile" by not announcing that they have taken this big step to "avoid any further embarrassment", should the 50-year-old turn them down.

The Northern Irishman is "not a favourite" of Levy, but the rest of the chiefs are "otherwise all for" bringing him on board. Should their new target reject the proposal, it's stated that Graham Potter and Luis Enrique are the two other names on the "shortlist" of options.

Tottenham could be better off appointing someone who already has Premier League experience and Rodgers has plenty of that having taken charge of 312 matches in total, and having also been hailed a “class” character off the pitch by journalist Josh Bunting, he may well prove to be an ideal candidate for Spurs to take a chance on ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The Carnlough-born coach, whose preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, has a solid track record of facing Spurs having won eight and drawn one of 17 meetings, so if he is able to get a visiting team performing like that, imagine what kind of magic he could work with the calibre of players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min at his disposal.

Rodgers, who knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured nine trophies throughout his managerial career, is also a free agent on the market, so no compensation would need to be paid to acquire his services, therefore making this even more of a strong case to end the club's lengthy search for a new manager.