Tottenham Hotspur are now scrambling to find another leading managerial candidate, after suffering a blow in their pursuit of Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot...

What's the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

Following rampant speculation in recent days that the Lilywhites were readying an approach for the Dutchman, the 44-year-old has himself now confirmed that he is set to stay with the Eredivisie champions next season, putting paid to any possible move to north London.

That notable setback has ensured that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to consider an array of other candidates for the role, with 90min stating that out-of-work boss, Brendan Rodgers, is among the targets to have been 'discussed' by those at N17.

This follows a previous report from journalist Ben Jacobs who suggested that the Northern Irishman - who previously turned down Levy and co back in 2021 - is "extremely keen" on taking on the job, having been dismissed from his latest post at Leicester City back in April.

Should Tottenham appoint Brendan Rodgers?

There was undoubtedly excitement building at the prospect of seeing the aforementioned Slot named as the permanent successor to Antonio Conte, with the former AZ Alkmaar man having been lauded for his "ultra-attacking" style, as per journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

The former Leeds United target had emerged as an attractive option for Tottenham after guiding his current side to title glory this season, having previously taken the Rotterdam-based outfit to the Europa Conference League final last year.

Alas, Levy will have to look elsewhere to find a long-term managerial solution, albeit with it set to prove something of a blessing in disguise if this blow does lead to the appointment of Rodgers, with the 50-year-old seemingly a "great fit" for the club, as per Spurs icon, Clive Allen.

It could be argued that the experienced tactician would be an even better option than Slot for the vacancy, with the Carnlough native offering the benefit of having coached in the Premier League previously, enjoying spells at Swansea City, Liverpool and - most recently - Leicester.

Of course, Slot only recently claimed his first piece of silverware in the Netherlands, although it is Rodgers who boasts the greater winning experience, having won the FA Cup with the Foxes back in 2021, while also swooping seven domestic honours in just under three seasons during his stellar stint at Celtic.

That spell at Parkhead notably saw the one-time Reading boss - who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by former Royals asset, Michail Antonio - enjoy an unbeaten domestic campaign during the 2016/17 season.

The 4-2-3-1 boss also seemingly "plays a brand of football that is the Tottenham way" - according to club legend, Darren Anderton - with that again making him an appealing prospect for Levy and co.

With Rodgers having over a decade of coaching experience under his belt in British football, he could well be a better fit than Slot to lead Spurs for the foreseeable future.