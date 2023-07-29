Tottenham Hotspur are "still interested" in completing a summer deal for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson, according to The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor.

Is Brennan Johnson leaving Nottingham Forest?

Since graduating from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2019, Johnson has become an integral member of Steve Cooper’s senior side having made 33 starts in the Premier League last season, but despite his contract not expiring for another three years, there’s a possibility that he could be on the move in the weeks ahead.

The Wales international emerged as the second-best performer in an offensive position at The City Ground during the previous campaign, via WhoScored, and has caught the eye of chiefs in N17.

Indeed, Football Insider reported that the Lilywhites had joined the race to secure his services after sending a scout to watch him live in action - a display that clearly impressed those looking on, with Spurs attempting to bounce back from last year's disappointing Premier League campaign.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford are the other top-flight club to have been the most heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old after seeing two offers rejected, but with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou now in charge in the capital, Daniel Levy may well be keeping close tabs on his target in the east Midlands until the window closes.

Are Tottenham signing Brennan Johnson?

Taking to Twitter, Taylor revealed that Tottenham remain keen on Johnson, though as it stands, a deal looks unlikely to take place, not only as a result of Nottingham Forest's valuation, but also due to the fact that Steve Cooper has reaffirmed to the player how much he is appreciated at the club.

He wrote: "Another bid rejected from Brentford. Other clubs - including Spurs - still interested but NFFC value him at £50m. Informal discussions have been held with Steve Cooper over Brennan Johnson's future and he remains an integral figure at the CG."

Why are Spurs interested in Brennan Johnson?

In the Premier League last season, Johnson clocked up 11 goal contributions (eight goals and three assists) in 38 appearances, with his pace against an opposition’s backline having previously seen him dubbed a “real handful” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, so it’s no surprise that the attacking midfielder is being pursued by Spurs.

The 2022 World Cup participant also registered a total of 52 shots over the course of the campaign, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBref, while another attractive aspect of his repertoire will likely be his versatility to operate in several different positions over the pitch - including across the frontline, despite his natural role being in the centre of the park.

Furthermore, Johnson shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Ryan Sessegnon and Brandon Austin, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club - having negotiated a deal for his other clients in the past - could give the board a small advantage should they decide to open talks and attempt to close a deal for Johnson before 1st September.