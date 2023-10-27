What a time it is to be associated with Tottenham Hotspur, with the north London outfit continuing to march on under their infallible new boss, Ange Postecoglou, following a remarkable, unbeaten start to the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Currently resting atop the table - two points ahead of champions Manchester City and rivals Arsenal - all is well for the Lilywhites at present, with the club's most recent encounter having seen them secure a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday night.

Amid what is a quick turnaround ahead of tonight's trip to west London to face Crystal Palace - who conceded four against Newcastle United at the weekend - Postecoglou may well need to shuffle his pack to keep his side fresh and firing against Roy Hodgson's men.

The changes Tottenham could make against Crystal Palace

Defensively, the north Londoners may well be sweating on the fitness of Destiny Udogie after the full-back was withdrawn around the hour mark earlier this week, with Postecoglou having revealed that the 20-year-old will have to be assessed ahead of this evening's fixture.

If the Italian is to miss out, his potential replacement, Ben Davies, did miss that clash with a knock of his own, although the former Celtic boss has since stated that the long-serving asset should be fine to return this time around.

As for the midfield ranks, the hope is that Pape Matar Sarr will be fit to feature from the start after also being taken off against the Cottagers amid a bout of illness, although Spurs do have the bonus of the returning Yves Bissouma, after the 26-year-old sat out Monday's win through suspension.

Further tweaks could also lie in store in the attacking ranks, with it set to be no surprise if Brennan Johnson is unleashed from the start ahead of Richarlison, while Bryan Gil - who is making his return from injury - could pose a threat to Dejan Kulusevski's starting berth on the right flank.

The reasons why Bryan Gil should start vs Palace

It may seem bizarre to suggest that the young Spaniard is called upon after making little impact in Lilywhite to date - with no goals and two assists in 31 games in all competitions - yet having now returned from his spell on loan in Spain last season, the 22-year-old could be worthy of a chance to impress.

Having missed much of the campaign so far through injury, the former Sevilla and Valencia ace has been back on the bench in the last two league games, albeit without earning a cameo appearance in either of those wins.

The playmaker is evidently a player Postecoglou is thinking about, however, with the 58-year-old stating last week that the returning ace could "get an opportunity", amid the hectic nature of the fixture schedule:

"He certainly has all the criteria to play in that position for is and his training is getting stronger now, he’s part of the group and I’m sure he’ll get an opportunity. We’ve a Monday night game and then a Friday night game, so we’ll need the squad to deal with those two games over the next five days.”

Despite failing to really impress in recent years at N17, Gil has earned lofty praise from the likes of Antonio Conte, with the Italian coach hailing him as "like Bernardo Silva" due to his "technical quality".

That comparison to a fellow left-footer bodes well for the impact that the Spaniard could make if given a run of games, with Silva - who has won trophies galore at Manchester City, including a treble last term - a truly gifted individual, having been described as "one of the best players" that Pep Guardiola has ever coached.

A key likeness between the two attackers is also their work off the ball, with Silva hailed for his "incredible" work ethic by Guardiola in the past, while Gil ranks in the top 14% among his European peers for tackles made, as well as the top 9% for interceptions per 90, as a sign of his ability to muck in defensively.

Postecoglou could utilise that strength this evening in place of Kulusevski, with the latter man hardly impressing against Marco Silva's men just a few days ago, as 90min's Sean Walsh wrote that the Swede's 'slow and ponderous decision-making threatened to derail Tottenham' on the night.

It would be a bold call to ditch the former Juventus man later today, but sooner or later Gil must be given a chance to shine under the new regime.