With the start of a new era under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur supporters will likely be looking forward to witnessing a more progressive, attack-minded approach moving forward, following the dour nature of Antonio Conte's style of play.

As Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville stated last season, the Italian's pragmatic style was "awful" to watch at times, with the experienced coach having persisted with his preferred 3-4-3 formation throughout his time in charge at N17.

That approach looks set to change with Postecoglou largely utilising a 4-3-3 system during his time at former club Celtic, with that tactical shift likely a factor in the acquisition of James Maddison, with the £40m summer signing set to feature in one of the two advanced midfield berths in the centre of the park.

It is yet to be seen who will join Maddison as the creative hub in the side, however, albeit with reports in Italy having suggested that the north Londoners could be eyeing a move for Inter Milan maestro, Hakan Calhanoglu - with a fee of around €35m (£30m) having been mooted.

Who is Hakan Calhanoglu?

The 78-cap Turkey international was notably part of the Inter side that reached the final of the Champions League last season, with the 29-year-old racking up 12 goals and assists in 49 games in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign.

That attacking threat was also evident during his prior stint at fellow San Siro outfit, AC Milan, as the 5 foot 10 magician registered 80 goal involvements in just 172 games, having been hailed as "exceptional" by former boss Stefano Pioli.

Also described as the "protagonist" - or the main man - by Pioli during his stint with his former employers, Calhanoglu has vast experience in Europe's top five leagues, hence why he could prove a dream addition for Postecoglou and co.

It is also noteworthy that the one-time Bayer Leverkusen man is also said to share a notable likeness with Newcastle United's £55m signing, Sandro Tonali, according to FBref, making him a bargain alternative to the Italy international.

That similarity between Calhanoglu and Tonali - who only recently traded Milan for the Magpies - can be illustrated by their creative prowess, with the latter man ranking in the top 8% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for assists, while his Inter counterpart ranks in the top 5% in that regard.

That ability to provide quality service is also showcased by their impressive records in Serie A last term, with Calhanoglu averaging 2.2 key passes per game from his 33 league outings, while Tonali was only just behind after averaging 1.8 key passes from his 34 league appearances - a record also similar to that of Maddison in the Premier League (2.3).

What is also likely to impress Postecoglou is the playmaker's willing work ethic as he averaged 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game last term, while Tonali is only just ahead after averaging 2.6 in that regard.

With the latter man's move to St James' Park having been hailed as an "outstanding" deal for the Tynesiders by journalist Graeme Bailey, it would then also be a statement signing if Spurs could land their own version of the 23-year-old with the signing of Calhanoglu.