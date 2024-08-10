Following a first season in which he led Tottenham Hotspur back into the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to go one better next season and take the North Londoners back into the Champions League.

Fortunately, the recent developments around Dominic Solanke's likely move to the club should make that objective far more attainable, as the Englishman will be the first quality out-and-out striker the club have had since Harry Kane left.

The former Lilywhites captain was a force of nature, and nobody is expecting the Bournemouth ace to match his performances, but there is optimism that under Postecoglou, the former Chelsea ace can keep finding the back of the net.

That might be more likely to happen if Daniel Levy and Co can secure a deal for another player the club have been linked with, a player who has been compared with Kane's old partner, Dele Alli.

Kane and Dele's sensational partnership

He might be one way back from the wilderness today with the publically stated aim of making it back into the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, but when Dele first broke through as a teenager, he looked set to reach the very top of the game.

Alongside Kane, the incredibly talented attacking midfielder was a crucial part of Mauricio Pochettino's exciting and dynamic Spurs side of the mid to late 2010s.

Not only did the Milton Keynes-born gem have a showreel of stunning strikes by the time he was in his early 20s, but he also had the raw output to back them up, with a mountain of goals and assists to his name that some players can't amass across an entire career.

For example, in 269 appearances for the Lilywhites, he racked up 67 goals and 58 assists, which equates to a seriously impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.15 games.

Of course, his assists would always be slightly juiced by playing alongside a striker as deadly as Kane, but for long periods, the partnership was very much two-sided.

Dele's Spurs career Appearances 269 Minutes 19162' Goals 67 Assists 58 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 Minutes per Goal Involvement 153.2' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, according to an article from the club's website, the 6 foot 2 talent had already provided the England captain with seven assists by the end of March 2016, his first campaign in the top flight.

Moreover, prior to the start of the 20/21 season, Dele had provided the Walthamstow-born poacher with 16 Premier League assists, which was three more than Son Heung-min at the time.

Overall, the North Londoners were blessed with a striker who scored with every touch and an attacking midfielder who could supply him endless opportunities to do so, and there is a chance that they could sign someone to be the Dele to Solanke's Kane this summer.

Ramsey could be Solanke's Dele

Yes, the player in question is Aston Villa gem Jacob Ramsey, who Spurs are supposedly preparing an offer of £19m plus Giovani Lo Celso to try and sign this summer.

Now, we are not trying to say that Ramsey will reach the same levels as a young Dele, as with the comparisons between Solanke and Kane, that would be wholly unfair, but the pair could form a partnership akin to the one the former Spurs stars had.

The actual comparison to the Milton Keynes-born star stems from The Athletic's Gregg Evans, who, on an old episode of The Next Big Thing podcast, suggested that the Villa ace "is quite similar, really, to how Dele Alli was."

Evans argued that how the Great Barr-born dynamo made his "runs into the box" and the fact he's "very, very comfortable" on the ball were apparent similarities to the former Lilywhites ace.

Whether the "sensational" Villa star, as dubbed by journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor, can quite reach the levels of Dele is still to be seen, but based on some of his underlying numbers, there certainly looks to be a quality player there and someone who could help Solanke reach new heights.

For example, across all competitions last season, he produced 3.02 shot-creating actions, succeeded in 0.82 take-ons, played 1.12 key passes, took 1.95 shots, and produced a non-penalty expected goals and assists figure of 0.34, all per 90, per FBref.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Ultimately, the only way to know for sure if Evans was correct in his assessment that Ramsey will develop into a Dele-type player is to wait and see, but one thing that would certainly help is playing alongside a powerful and clinical striker such as Solanke.