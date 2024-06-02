Following on from a solid, yet unspectacular fifth-place Premier League finish in 2023/24, attention at Tottenham Hotspur is already turning toward the upcoming transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou no doubt seeking fresh recruits to continue his overhaul of the squad.

With "several players" likely to be on their way - as journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested - there will also be notable incomings at N17, with Postecoglou only recently admitting the "need to bulk up" the attack, in particular.

Spurs top scorers - 2022/23 vs 2023/24 Goals (all comps) 2022/23 Goals (all comps) 2023/24 Harry Kane - 32 Heung-min Son - 17 Heung-min Son - 14 Richarlison - 12 Rodrigo Bentancur - 6 Dejan Kulusevski - 8 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 5 Cristian Romero - 5 Richarlison - 3 Brennan Johnson - 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

Having notably splashed out £47.5m on Brennan Johnson last summer, the Lilywhites could well have their eye on another sparkling young talent who can help the Wales international to reach even loftier heights.

Spurs eyeing Premier League sensation

Reports last week indicated that Spurs could return to Nottingham Forest in order to snap up Johnson's former teammate, Morgan Gibbs-White, with the north Londoners likely to vie with Newcastle United for the Englishman's signature.

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed that Postecoglou's side are keeping 'close tabs' on the 24-year-old, with a departure from the City Ground potentially in the offing - two years on from his £42.5m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Football Insider had reported prior to that to suggest that Spurs had even held talks over a deal for the versatile playmaker, with the piece suggesting he could command a fee of around £60m.

Why Spurs should sign Gibbs-White

Despite not typically operating in the forward line, Gibbs-White would certainly enhance Postecoglou's attack due to the impact he can have in the final third from his usual number ten berth, as well as the way in which he could help Johnson to thrive even further.

The latter man enjoyed a promising first season in the capital after registering 15 goals and assists in the league, with that actually bettering the return of 11 goal involvements that the winger racked up for Forest in the league in 2022/23.

Morgan Gibbs-White's PL season in numbers 37 games (35 starts) 5 goals 10 assists 16 'big chances' created 2 key passes per game 77% pass accuracy rate 1 tackle per game 4.8 balls recovered per game 1.2 successful dribbles per game Stats via Sofascore

That said, despite kicking on away from Gibbs-White and co, Johnson would seemingly benefit from the reunion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with data analyst Ben Mattinson outlining how the pair "worked so well together" in the past.

That viewpoint was echoed by Forest legend Gary Birtles, who said of Gibbs-White early on last season - "he’s missing Brennan Johnson a little bit because the two of them did combine particularly well at times".

A player who's "got Tottenham written all over him" and "adds the chaos" that Postecoglou is looking for, according to Mattinson, Gibbs-White could look to replicate the impact that Johnson has made in Lilywhite, after dazzling for his current employers.

In 80 games for the Tricky Trees, the Stafford-born machine has racked up 29 goals and assists, notably matching his former colleagues record of 15 league goal involvements this season, despite operating in a relegation-threatened side.

With 16 'big chances' created and two key passes averaged per game in 2023/24, the £80k-per-week ace could then help to supply quality to service to the likes of Johnson on the flanks, with even a certain James Maddison unable to match such numbers - the former Leicester City creating just 11 'big chances' this season.

Adding a proven Premier League asset into the mix would surely work wonders as Postecoglou's side seek to kick on again next term, with Johnson likely to be the biggest beneficiary amid the chance to turn into a true monster in a Spurs shirt.