Next summer will be an extremely important period for Tottenham Hotspur, with the challenge of competing in the Champions League looking increasingly likely.

Luckily, Spurs have the perfect model to follow, having smashed the previous transfer window, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and, of course, Ange Postecoglou.

However, one new signing that has particularly stood out in recent weeks is Brennan Johnson, who’s developed brilliantly throughout the campaign.

Despite his upturn in form, the Lilywhites are still keen to improve their wide areas at the end of the season, with one target potentially being an even bigger talent than the Welsh forward.

Spurs are keen to sign another winger

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Tottenham are “keeping an eye” on exciting attacker Nico Williams.

The Spaniard plays for Athletic Bilbao, where he has developed into a key player despite being just 21 years of age.

The report states that there is a £42.8m buyout clause in his contract at the La Liga club, which makes him relatively affordable for all top sides.

Therefore, the competition for his signature is expected to be “intense,” with Chelsea being another Premier League club monitoring the ace.

Why Williams is a bigger prospect than Johnson

The former Nottingham Forest ace has been fantastic since joining in the summer, scoring five goals and providing seven Premier League assists in 28 appearances.

The attacker has played on both flanks, but he’s settled on the right wing in recent weeks, displacing Dejan Kulusevski in the team.

Johnson’s best attribute is his direct approach to attacking, often driving at defenders with the intention to either shoot or fire a dangerous cross into the box.

This sounds very similar to Williams, who can comfortably thrive on both wings just like the 22-year-old, which could make them a dangerous duo for years to come.

However, their respective league statistics from this season indicate that the Spain international could be even more talented than Spurs’ number 22.

Williams vs Johnson League Stats Stats (per 90) Williams Johnson Assists 0.43 0.36 Shot-creating actions 5.21 3.01 Key passes 2.07 1.66 Successful take-ons 3.29 1.14 Touches (Att third) 28.96 23.19 Carries into final third 3.29 1.40 Via FBref

As you can see by the table above, it’s instantly clear that Williams is an absolutely frightening winger who’s a “dazzling” dribbler, as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

On every single statistic, the 21-year-old has a better score than Johnson, which just gives an indication of how dangerous he truly is.

In the current Tottenham squad, they don’t currently have an attacker in the side who looks to take players on continuously, with Timo Werner, Kulusevski, and Johnson offering alternative traits.

The pacy forward's biggest strength is the fact that he causes chaos against any defence and that he can simply create something out of nothing, as shown by his extremely high shot-creating actions, assists, and successful take-ons.

With Johnson and the Spaniard on either flank, Spurs would be deadly on the counter-attack in particular, with the duo having blistering pace and excellent ball-carrying ability.

Williams is already a star, but his potential is huge, which does make the £43m seem quite the bargain, especially considering Johnson cost £47.5m.