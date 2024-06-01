Tottenham have the chance to land an exciting new attacker this summer for just £10m, it has been reported.

Spurs keen on attacking additions

Ange Postecoglou's side have already made one addition this summer, re-loaning Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for the upcoming season. However, they remain keen on adding more firepower to their side and are expected to sign at least one more attacking player this summer.

Tottenham's attacking options Player Contract until Richarlison 2027 Heung-Min Son 2025 Dejan Kulusevski 2028 Timo Werner 2025 Brennan Johnson 2028 Manor Solomon 2028

The Spurs boss admitted as much after his side's Premier League finish saw them qualify for the Europa League next season.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area," he said. "We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up.

"We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Related Spurs keen on signing £70m star to partner Romero The towering star could help tighten up the Lilywhites' defence next season.

Edwards an option for Spurs return

Reports claim Spurs could finally pull the trigger to bring Marcus Edwards back to north London. The winger left the Lilywhites for Portugal during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge of the club, and his stock has risen dramatically since.

He drew plenty of praise when he met his former side in the Champions League back in 2022, with the TNT Sport studio waxing lyrical about his ability.

“On the ball, dribbling at people, he’s up there [with the best]”, Owen Hargreaves explained. “He leaves people for dead. Technically he’s fantastic. The young man has so much ability with the ball at his feet, makes it look easy."

Pedro Mendes added: “He’s a fantastic little player. When he signed for Guimaraes in the first days we saw something there. Then he signed for Sporting and he just became a fantastic player. He’s been terrific.”

Now, Football.London reveal that Spurs are "keeping an eye" on his situation, with Edwards down to the final two years of his £23,000 a week deal in Portugal.

His arrival would provide a boost to their homegrown quota, while he also has a clause in his deal which will see Tottenham land a hefty discount should he arrive. That is because, when he was sold to Sporting, Spurs inserted a 50% sell on clause, which they dropped to 35% during negotiations to sign Pedro Porro in January 2023.

Now, Sporting "are understood to value him [Edwards] at £15million", but said clause would allow Spurs to snag him for just £9.75m, far less than his £22m market value [as per transfermarkt].

As it stands, Edwards is among those that are under consideration, with the report adding that there "has been no concrete approach yet from Tottenham", but he could well tick a lot of boxes for a very small fee, allowing Postecoglou to focus on other areas of his side that need strengthening.