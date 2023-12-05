Tottenham are certainly entertaining, we'll give them that. Whether it was with Antonio Conte in the dugout or with Ange Postecoglou leading proceedings, drama has followed.

Only last season did we see Conte launch a scathing attack on the club, one that shortly saw him sacked.

Postecoglou didn't arrive until the summer but he has already rejuvenated this football club despite a lack of European football and no Harry Kane.

That hasn't deterred the relaxed Aussie who has won three Manager of the Month awards already and engineered an unbeaten start until they took on Chelsea. Since then, Spurs have gone four games without winning.

One of those encounters, however, was an enthralling 3-3 draw with Manchester City that proved the north Londoners certainly know how to attack against the best teams. Therefore, strengthening their offensive options in January is a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League.

Tottenham's January transfer plans

Postecoglou's squad has been decimated with injuries of late with the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manor Solomon all on the treatment table.

That has clearly hit the Lilywhites hard and as such, the January window is an ideal time to bolster their depth.

They could do so by turning to a man the Spurs boss knows well, Jota. The Portuguese was brought to Celtic by Postecoglou and after a troubled opening six months in Saudi Arabia - where he wasn't even registered in the Al-Ittihad squad following a £25m switch - could be on the move again.

Notable Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold made fresh claims last week on a prospective deal, writing for Football.London: "With his [Jota's] situation still unclear in Saudi Arabia, Spurs will likely explore the possibility of a loan move at least for the attacker, who is represented by Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency."

Why Tottenham need to sign Jota in January

Put simply, Spurs' depth isn't the best. Therefore, any options, specifically one as effervescent as Jota would be welcomed hugely at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this winter.

Jota has a fabulous record under Postecoglou already and would be perfectly suited to Ange-ball, having racked up 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games under the Australian's wing.

Indeed, his form in Scotland was rather remarkable, scoring 15 goals and supplying 12 assists last season alone across all competitions.

You may well mutter under your breath; 'well this is only Scottish football'. but some of the finest names in world football have adapted superbly well after plying their trade north of the border. Does Virgil van Dijk ring any bells?

How Jota compares to Son Stat (per 90) Jota Son Non-penalty goals 0.63 0.29 Total shots 3.79 2.18 Shot-creating actions 6.00 2.91 Progressive carries 5.05 2.77 Crosses 4.74 4.81 Carries 33.47 23.74 Stats via FBref - UCL 2022/23 season

Crucially, Jota is still in the maiden phases of his career too. He is only 24 and is set to just get better and better as time goes on.

Such numbers could well be perfect for Tottenham, specifically skipper Heung-min Son who is looking for his next Kane-like figure to take him to the next level.

Jota is by no means cut from the same cloth as Spurs' all-time leading scorer but he does boast immense creativity, a skill set that would be hugely advantageous to Son.

Speaking of the Al-Ittihad forward's qualities while he was in Scotland, BBC pundit and ex-player Marvin Bartley stated: "He’s a striker’s dream, isn’t he? If you go in the right areas, he’ll find you. His head is up all the time. He can play left, he can play right, he’s pro-active, he’s constantly on the move. He’s got that belief he can go past anyone.”

The words 'striker's dream' should already have Son salivating at the mouth and when you assess some of the Portuguese's other numbers, it becomes clear why.

Compared to positionally similar players in the Champions League last season, Jota ranked in the top 6% of wingers for shot-creating actions with six every 90 minutes. Furthermore, he sat inside the top 14% for progressive carries (5.05 per 90) and the best 6% for successful take-ons (3.47 per 90).

What that highlights is that the former Celtic man is incredibly lively and can beat his man with great ease. Such qualities would be perfect for Son who would no doubt realise a greater sense of creativity should Postecoglou get his man in January.