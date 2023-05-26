Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of a potential move this summer, according to reports.

Is Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool?

The Irishman is an academy graduate at Anfield having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team four years ago, and despite establishing himself as Jurgen Klopp’s firm second choice behind Alisson Becker, he’s made zero appearances this season in the Premier League.

The Reds shot-stopper primarily only gets a chance to feature during the likes of the EFL Cup and FA Cup and therefore, back in December, the 24-year-old admitted that he’ll have to consider his options at the end of the season should he want to receive more regular game time.

Speaking during a recent interview, Klopp publicly claimed that he can’t see the 6 foot 2 colossus leaving during the upcoming window, but should he end up on the market looking for a permanent move elsewhere, there are already a trio of top-flight clubs queuing up to sign him.

Who is signing Kelleher?

According to Football Insider, Spurs, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are all “keeping tabs” on the situation of Kelleher ahead of the summer. Liverpool are “braced for offers” for the goalkeeper, although are “determined” not to let him go for a cut-price fee, despite it being stated that is “attracting interest” from the name-checked potential suitors above.

The Cork native, however, could create a scenario where he “forces the issue” to sanction his sale to become a number one at a new club, so this could be one to watch.

Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper with Hugo Lloris expected to depart upon the conclusion of the current campaign, and whilst he’s still not got bags of experience in the Premier League, Kelleher could be a great signing for the long-term future of the club.

Liverpool’s titan has kept ten clean sheets in 20 senior appearances on Merseyside and recorded a 75% success percentage in 2021/22 having made six saves from eight shots on target against, as per FBRef, not to mention that he is a “hero” when it comes to penalty shootouts, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Champions League participant, who earns £10k-per-week, also shares the same agency, CAA Stellar, as Fraser Forster and Ben Davies, so this existing representative connection could potentially give the Lilywhites the edge over their fellow competitors when attempting to get a deal over the line in the months ahead.