At this point, even the most optimistic of Tottenham Hotspur fans would likely admit that this season has been a disaster.

Ange Postecoglou has led his side to the club's worst start to a season in the last decade, and unfortunately for the Australian, it's not particularly close either.

The North Londoners currently sit 15th in the Premier League with a meagre points haul of just 24, and the only positives are that they remain in three cup competitions, the development of their youngsters and the evolution of Dejan Kulusevski.

Spurs' season so far Competition Prem UEL EFL Cup FA Cup Games 22 6 4 1 Wins 7 3 4 1 Draws 3 2 0 0 Losses 12 1 0 0 Points 24 11 / / Goals For 45 11 9 3 Goals Against 35 7 5 0 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The 24-year-old has, for the most part, been Spurs' best player this season and shown that he must be the centrepiece of Postecoglou's rebuild over the next few years, so recent reports touting a Champions League-winning player compared to the Swede for a move to the club should excite fans.

Tottenham target Premier League star

According to a recent report from Spain, Tottenham are one of several sides keen on signing Manchester City star Jack Grealish, whom they view as someone who could add quality and versatility to the attack.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that German giants Borussia Dortmund and Italian royalty Inter Milan are also interested in landing the English attacker this month, which could complicate things.

How much the 29-year-old might cost the interested parties is not established in the story, but given his diminishing importance to the Premier League champions, the estimation of £30m from Football Transfers does not seem too unrealistic.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line, and the fans might not be behind it right away, but we've seen what Grealish can do when given a chance to express himself, and in a Postecoglou system, he could get back to something like that, and the fact he's been compared to Kulusevksi can only help.

How Grealish compares to Kulusevski and why Spurs should sign him

So, before we look at a couple of the reasons Spurs might want to sign Grealish this month, let's examine this comparison to Kulusevski and where it's come from.

In this case, it primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in the Premier League this season, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the sixth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Swedish dynamo.

The best way to see where this comparison has come from is to look at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, non-penalty expected goals plus assists, shots on target, expected and actual assists, shot and goal-creating actions and more, all per 90.

Grealish & Kulusevski Statistics per 90 Grealish Kulusevski Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.36 0.45 Shots on Target 0.59 0.66 Expected Assists 0.22 0.18 Actual Assists 0.15 0.20 Passes into the Final Third 2.35 2.69 Shot-Creating Actions 5.91 5.69 Goal-Creating Actions 0.30 0.46 Carries into the Final Third 2.65 2.79 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

On top of the statistical similarities between the pair, they also share the ability to play in midfield or on the wing, depending on what their manager and team need from them, which is just one of the other reasons the Lilywhites might want to sign the City ace.

With that said, his lacklustre form this season, which has seen him rack up just five goal involvements in 21 games, cannot be ignored, but it also cannot be viewed in isolation and as a tool to suggest he's not got what it takes to play for a 'big six' side anymore.

To see that the Champions League winner, whom Jamie Redknapp once said has "got everything," can still make it at the top level, we only need to look at his last couple of years with boyhood club Aston Villa.

In his penultimate season with the Birmingham side, the "superstar" playmaker, as dubbed by presenter Dan Bardell, scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 41 games for the relegation-threatened side, and then did even better the following campaign, racking up seven goals and ten assists in just 27 games, which is an average of a goal involvement every 1.58 games.

Ultimately, fans might be hesitant over the potential signing of Grealish this month, but if the ultra-aggressive Postecoglou can take the shackles off and get him back to his silky best, then Spurs will have a sensational footballer on their hands.