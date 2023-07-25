As far as Tottenham Hotspur supporters are concerned, Eden Hazard will forever be remembered as the man who put the final nail in the coffin of their Premier League title hopes back in 2016, with the Belgian wizard curling home from range in the infamous 'Battle of Stamford Bridge'.

With those of a Leicester City persuasion watching on knowing that a draw between the Lilywhites and rivals Chelsea would hand them the title, that late stunner from the diminutive gem ensured that the league crown would be heading the way of the Foxes, rather than to Mauricio Pochettino's youthful side.

While perhaps not easy for Spurs fans to recognise at the time amid the disappointment of that thrilling 2-2 draw, Hazard's equaliser was truly a moment of individual magic, with the former Lille ace having yet again stolen the headlines for his undoubted genius.

For all the 32-year-old's recent woes - having endured an injury-plagued stint at Real Madrid over the last four years - in his prime in English football the mercurial wizard was a true magician, recording over 200 goal involvements in 352 games during his time with the Blues.

At one stage the "best player in the league" - according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - a figure with Hazard's talent is not one which comes around too often, with few being able to make their mark on the game quite so impressively.

According to recent reports, however, Spurs and Ange Postecoglou could potentially have their eyes set on a possible successor to the 126-cap sensation in the form of Lyon's Rayan Cherki.

What's the latest on Cherki to Tottenham?

According to a report from Football Transfers last week, the north Londoners are seemingly ready to fight it out with Chelsea, ironically, for the signing of the teenage starlet, with the 19-year-old having already held discussions with both clubs regarding a possible summer swoop.

As per the piece, the promising Frenchman - who has been a long-time target of La Liga giants Real Madrid - has been the subject of a €40m (£35m) offer from those at Stamford Bridge, with the race now on to see just who can secure his signature.

How good is Rayan Cherki?

The 5 foot 10 dynamo could follow in Hazard's footsteps in making the move from France to England in the early stages of his career, with the Belgian icon having previously joined the Blues from Lille at the age of 21 back in 2012.

Like the ex-Madrid man, Cherki notably operates in a playmaking berth or on the flanks to devastating effect, having been dubbed a "generational talent" by journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos after recording 30 goals and assists in 104 games for his current side to date.

Described as a "difference-maker" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the comparison between the Lyon gem and Hazard has been noted by French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who previously wrote:

'He’s a very exciting talent, somebody who looks to have a great career ahead of him. Similarly to Eden Hazard when he first established himself in Ligue 1, he looks very technically skilled, versatile, and he’s probably the best young player to emerge from Lyon’s youth academy for many years, possibly even since Karim Benzema'.

With Hazard having scored six goals and contributed three assists in 17 outings against Spurs throughout his career to date, those at N17 are fully aware of the type of talent he was in his pomp, hence the potential excitement at snapping up his heir apparent in the form of Cherki.

Much like Hazard was Chelsea's main man for a number of years, the teenager could potentially prove a talismanic presence for Postecoglou's side over the years to come.