Club chiefs hold a real belief that one player wants to seal a marquee move to Tottenham this summer, with Ange Postecoglou and co still on the hunt for more arrivals ahead of the new Premier League season.

Postecoglou confirms Spurs are trying to sign striker before deadline day

Spurs' head coach has already admitted that the Lilywhites are actively pursuing a new striker before deadline day on August 30.

Last season, Postecoglou was heavily reliant on Son Heung-min, who finished 2023/2024 as their top scorer in all competitions with 17, but the 32-year-old is out of contract next year as things stand.

Richarlison scored 12 in all competitions as well, but it has been widely reported this week that technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team are looking for buyers.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 via Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old enjoyed a fantastic mid-season purple patch last term, scoring nine goals in eight league games from mid-December through to early February, but Spurs are still determined to sell Richarlison amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

In terms of who could succeed him, it is rumoured that Tottenham could table a bid for Ivan Toney, as well as Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke, who Spurs are currently holding talks over signing (Fabrizio Romano).

"At Celtic, I had Kyogo, who was a sort of out and out number nine and in Japan, I've always had a striker," said Postecoglou on Spurs signing a new striker.

"It just depends, like last year we had to be a bit creative, it's fair to say. You know but if Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him!

"So I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould.

"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us. Irrespective of the approach, I like to think I've always been pretty clear on what I want. I've had success for the most part of my career with transfers and, I mean, I thought last year's window was excellent."

While Postecoglou didn't mention the likes of Toney or Solanke outright, an encouraging update has surfaced on the latter, with Tottenham's pursuit of new number nine beginning to ramp up.

Spurs chiefs convinced Solanke wants marquee move to Tottenham

As Postecoglou's side open talks for the £70,000-per-week Cherries marksman, GiveMeSport now claim that optimism over signing him is growing within the club.

Tottenham chiefs are convinced that Solanke wants to seal a "big-money" move to Spurs, coming after a terrific campaign where he netted 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth.

Levy and co are said to value the 26-year-old at around £50 million, though, which is significantly below Solanke's £65 million release clause. There is still work to be done in regards to agreeing a fee, but Spurs apparently hold a serious belief they won't run into any issues on the player's side.