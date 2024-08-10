Tottenham transfer chiefs have held internal talks over bringing in a £21 million starlet, as attention turns to who Ange Postecoglou could look to sign next after completing a £65 million deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs agree Solanke signing as Postecoglou gets his new forward

It's been a busy few days at Spurs, with the search for a new number nine to replace Harry Kane now drawing to a conclusion with Solanke's pending arrival.

The former Liverpool ace bagged 21 goals in all competitions under Andoni Iraola last season in what was a career-best campaign for him personally, only just missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

On Friday, following week-long transfer talks, Spurs reached a complete agreement to sign Solanke, who will come in to provide Postecoglou with a star signing in a position the Australian personally wanted to reinforce.

Postecoglou will be ecstatic to get his top transfer target over the line before deadline day on August 30, with the 58-year-old previously confirming that Spurs were on the look out for a talismanic new forward.

"At Celtic, I had Kyogo, who was a sort of out and out number nine and in Japan, I've always had a striker," said Postecoglou on Spurs signing a new striker.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

"It just depends, like last year we had to be a bit creative, it's fair to say. You know but if Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him! So I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould."

After signing Solanke, it is believed Tottenham are also after a new winger and full-back, with Emerson Royal also on the verge of joining AC Milan.

Tottenham hold internal talks over signing Michael Kayode

According to The Boot Room, a player on Spurs' radar to potentially succeed Emerson is Fiorentina starlet Michael Kayode.

The 20-year-old, who impressed over his 26 Serie A appearances for La Viola last season, is rumoured to command a £21 million price tag. TBR claim that Spurs chiefs have internally discussed signing Kayode before the deadline, but he is just one a few full-back targets on their radar.

“This one is really strong,” said Pino Vitale to Radio Firenze Viola (via HITC), after Kayode's brilliant one-v-one performance against Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last season.

“Incredible. He forced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to chase him. It was the best match ever since (Vincenzo) Italiano took over Fiorentina. They didn’t let Napoli play and ate them up. (Full-backs Fabiano) Parisi and Kayode are strong and played an excellent game.

“Kvaratskhelia had to change wings due to the way Kayode controlled him! There is no need to worry about him. He is only 19 years old, but he is a ‘player’.”