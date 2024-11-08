"I love Pedro because from the day I arrived, he’s got so much passion and energy and enthusiasm for the game."

That's what Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postcecoglou had to say about defender Pedro Porro after his side's win over Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this year.

"He’s been outstanding for us."

Despite Ange's love of Porro, however, Spurs may soon have to make do without him. According to a report last month from The Mirror, none other than Real Madrid are interested in signing Porro, who joined Tottenham from Sporting back in 2023.

"Yes," Porro, who is valued at £38 million, said when asked if he sees himself playing for Los Blancos one day. "Obviously, because as I told you, I try to work and give my best every day. If I get the chance to make that leap tomorrow, I'll be prepared."

Spurs already have replacement lined up

Should Porro indeed leave North London, Tottenham already have a replacement for the Spain international lined up, according Caught Offside. Sources told the publication earlier this week that Spurs are monitoring Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu and could make a move for the Romanian defender next summer.

Caught Offside claim that Ratiu is ready to leave Vallecano in search of a new challenge and that the 26-year-old has a release clause of just €25 million (£21 million) in his contract. Vallecano could also be open to negotiations, as Ratiu's boyhood club Villarreal are due half of any transfer fee, claim Caught Offside.

Should Spurs want to land Ratiu, however, they will, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid. Reports claim that the defender caught the attention of Atleti's coaching staff following his performance in the draw between the two sides in September.

Who is Andrei Ratiu?

Born in Romania, Ratiu moved to Spain as a child and began his professional career with Villarreal in 2019. Following a loan spell in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag, he was sold to Huesca, where he spent two years before moving to Vallecano in a deal worth just €500,000 (£416,000).

His stock has risen significantly since then, however, both because of his impressive form in La Liga and his displays at this summer's European Championships, where he was one of Romania's star players as they enjoyed an unexpected run to the competition's last-16.

This season, he's started all but two of Vallecano's 11 league games, scoring one goal and assisting another.