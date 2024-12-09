Tottenham's chiefs are becoming increasingly interested in a new manager as pressure builds on current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, it has been reported.

Tottenham's season in tatters

Tottenham threw away another lead this season as they fell to a 4-3 home defeat to Chelsea in their most recent Premier League outing. The Lilywhites roared into a 2-0 lead courtesy of two errors from Marc Cucurella, but were pegged back by goals from Jadon Sancho and Cole Palmer, before Enzo Fernandez and second Palmer penalty left them 4-2 down.

They clawed one back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late and it was their London rivals who escaped with all three points.

The result, Tottenham's third loss in four Premier League games, leaves the Lilywhites marooned in 11th in the Premier League with more defeats than wins, though they only remain five points off fifth placed Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou was keen to stress the positives of the game though: "We had moments to get our third and at half-time we were in a decent position. The second half is a ding dong, especially at the start, they scored but we had a big chance with Son, we didn't take it and then they [are] 3-2 up.

"I think there were quality opportunities but I don't think there was an abundance of them. I can't remember the keepers making a load of top quality saves.

"We more than matched a good side in that department and when there is quality out there you are going to have moments. There were things we could have done better for sure."

Despite this, there are concerns mounting in north London, with the Spurs boss having been booed by his own fans during their midweek defeat to Bournemouth, and should results not pick up a change could be inevitable.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Southampton (Away) Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home)

Should he depart, one man is creeping his way up Tottenham's radar.

Tottenham chiefs increasingly impressed by Fulham boss

That is according to The Independent, who report that Tottenham's hierarchy are casting "increasingly admiring looks" in the direction of Fulham boss Marco Silva.

The Portuguese coach, who sets his team out in a much more rigid and traditional 4-2-3-1 at Craven Cottage, has helped Fulham into 10th place this season, and picked up a credible point against Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal in his most recent outing.

Evening Standard reporter Dom Smith dubbed him an "underrated manager", and now it appears that Tottenham have their eye on him should they be forced into making a decision over Postecoglou.

Even having sold his best player in back to back summers, Silva's side have gradually improved since their arrival in the Premier League, and their draw with Arsenal left them three points above Spurs in the table, with far fewer resources.

His work is likely to have caught the eye of other clubs too. Tottenham had shortlisted him over the summer of 2023, but ended up plumping for Postecoglou instead. Could they now return?