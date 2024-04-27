Whilst Ange Postecoglou and his team prepare Tottenham Hotspur's players to take on Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, work is going on behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The focus of the coaching staff and first-team stars should be on the action on the pitch in their bid to secure Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four ahead of Aston Villa.

However, Daniel Levy and the Spurs chiefs behind the scenes are already laying the groundwork to manage the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

They are now reportedly pushing to ensure that one player - Giovani Lo Celso - remains part of Postecoglou's playing group moving forward.

Tottenham want to keep frustrated star

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lo Celso was pushing for an exit from north London as he was frustrated, and seemingly annoyed, with his current situation at the club given the lack of minutes the manager has provided him with.

Now, in a twist to the story, Spurs want to keep hold of the Argentina international and offer him a new contract, according to Tutto Mercato Web, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The report claims that Tottenham are hoping to extend his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025, by another two seasons to preserve his future in England.

It states that they are looking to adjust his wages to ensure that Lo Celso is happy and willing to remain with the club beyond the summer window.

Spanish giants Barcelona are said to be admirers of the central midfielder, along with fellow La Liga outfit Real Betis, and Spurs are now attempting to scare away potential suitors by pinning him down to a contract extension.

Why Spurs may want to keep Giovani Lo Celso

The Lilywhites may want to keep hold of the World Cup winner as he has shown glimpses of promise in his limited time on the pitch this season.

Lo Celso has seemingly been frustrated, per the earlier report this year, that Postecoglou has barely used him in the Premier League, and his statistics in the few games he has played suggest that the midfield star has reason to feel aggrieved.

2023/24 Premier League Giovanni Lo Celso Appearances 17 Starts 4 Goals 2 Assists 2 Duel success rate 63% Pass accuracy 91% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 28-year-old whiz has provided quality in and out of possession, with four direct goal contributions in 17 appearances despite only starting four times.

His 63% duel success rate also shows that the left-footed maestro has held his own in physical battles to either retain possession or win the ball back for his side, whilst his pass accuracy suggests that the talented ace rarely gives it away.

These attributes make him an attractive player for a team that wants to dominate possession, as he has the quality to provide goals and assists as a box-crashing midfielder whilst being solid off the ball and a reliable passer.

However, it now remains to be seen whether or not Lo Celso is willing to put pen to paper on an extension amid his frustration at the lack of minutes given to him by the boss.