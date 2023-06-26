Tottenham Hotspur re-signing loanee Clement Lenglet would highlight their lack of ambition, podcaster Chris Cowlin has claimed.

What's the latest on Spurs and Lenglet?

The Frenchman made 35 appearances on loan in North London from Barcelona, but was part of a Spurs defence which shipped 63 goals in 38 league games.

Spurs need to strengthen their squad after a dismal season which saw them finish eighth and sack Antonio Conte, and new manager Ange Postecoglou has a major job on his hands as he attempts to rebuild the squad.

It is clear that reinforcements in defence are needed, and it has now been mooted that Spurs will keep the 27-year-old permanently.

This move has been greeted with skepticism by Cowlin, who told TalkSPORT that failing to upgrade on Lenglet will sum up the level of ambition at Spurs right now.

"There's lots of talk about us signing Lenglet on a permanent deal for around five million pounds from Barcelona," he stated.

"So it just depends on how we perform in this window, because are we going to go and show real intent, are we going to go and sign up real top quality players from European leagues, or are we going to put up with the likes of Clement Lenglet coming in to Tottenham? That is certainly not what I want to see."

Should Spurs sign Lenglet?

Although he was part of a poor defence, other players such as Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez earned more criticism throughout the season as part of Spurs' struggles, and Lenglet could be a useful squad player at the right price.

If Spurs can secure a cheap deal, and a reduction on his £145k-per-week wages, then Lenglet could be a valuable rotation option, who is familiar at the club, and could allow them to sell the likes of Sanchez and Dier.

Spurs need a lot of upgrades all over the pitch, and with no European football, Postecoglou may find it difficult to bring in many higher quality players.

Keeping Lenglet, who has won trophies with both Barcelona and Sevilla, as an experienced squad option at a low cost, could allow Spurs to redirect funds to other areas of the pitch, whilst still potentially signing another defender as well as the France international.

If Harry Kane does not leave this summer, then Spurs may find funds limited, and this could mean that upgrades on the likes of Lenglet may have to wait.