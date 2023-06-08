Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet will be "first out the door" as Spurs decide not to make his loan deal permanent, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

Who could Spurs axe this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Spurs marks the beginning of a new era as chairman Daniel Levy finally appoints Antonio Conte's successor, over two months after the Italian departed north London.

The 57-year-old will officially begin work on July 1, with Levy excited by his arrival and explaining exactly why he's the perfect fit to Tottenham's official website.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," explained Levy."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Postecoglou may already have a vague idea of whom he'd like to keep at N17, with many players facing the axe.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been tipped to potentially leave, while Spurs are also planning to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Going back to Lenglet, reporter Veysey has shared an update on the Frenchman's future at Spurs, and it's claimed he will "be first out the door" as the north Londoners decide not to make his loan deal a permanent one.

Writing for Football Insider, Conte's departure in March apparently ended any hope of the centre-back staying indefinitely, with Lenglet also thought to be on around £204,000-per-week.

Lenglet is now likely to go following Postecoglou's appointment as manager and the 27-year-old seems set to return to parent club Barcelona this month when his temporary deal expires.

It's added that the club, and by extension Levy, are "preparing for major changes" behind-the-scenes.

Who is Clement Lenglet?

Signing for Barca from Sevilla in 2018 for around £32 million, the France international has arguably failed to become a regular there and opted to join Spurs last summer.

He went on to make 26 league appearances under Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason with seven appearances in the Champions League - where he managed to get on the score sheet once (WhoScored).

Conte was full of praise for Lenglet at one time, saying this on him last August after one of his first ever appearances for the club.