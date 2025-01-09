It has been a brutal campaign for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side are slipping down the Premier League table and seem to have an ever-expanding injury list, but there have been some positives as well.

For example, they took a 1-0 lead in the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool last night, and there are a number of attacking players, such as Brennan Johnson, who have been particularly effective.

The Welshman is currently the Lilywhites' joint-top goalscorer across all competitions, but based on recent reports, the club could be about to sign another forward who could eventually take his place in the team.

Tottenham close in on international forward

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are intensely interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

In fact, in news that should delight the Lilywhites faithful, Bailey has claimed that the club are "now close to agreeing personal terms" with the player and "are pushing for a deal this week", having given the player assurances over his potential game time.

According to reports earlier this month, the Parisians are potentially willing to agree to a loan, ideally with an obligation to buy, but would much prefer to sell the Frenchman, whom they value at around £50m.

It could be a complicated and potentially costly transfer to get over the line, but given Kolo Muani's ability, it's one worth pursuing, even if he could be bad news for Johnson.

How Kolo Muani compares to Johnson

So, the first thing to say is that, yes, for most of his career thus far, Kolo Muani has played as a central striker, but he has also made a decent number of appearances on the wings, so he should be more than comfortable starting out wide.

Moreover, with Dominic Solanke in brilliant form at the moment, it would be an odd decision to bring in the Frenchman and potentially put that at risk.

Therefore, the PSG ace could become the perfect rival for Johnson, whose place in the team is a little less guaranteed than the former Bournemouth man, but with that said, how does the Welshman stack up against his potential usurper?

Well, if we were to look at their pure output from this season, it would be an easy win for the former Nottingham Forest ace as he's racked up a brilliant haul of 11 goals and three assists in 30 appearances, while his potential rival has just two goals and one assist in 14 appearances.

However, when we take a look at their output from last season, and the season prior compared with how many games and minutes they played in those campaigns, it becomes crystal clear that it's the former Eintracht Frankfurt star who is the more dangerous attacker.

For example, in those two seasons, he scored 35 goals and provided 23 assists in 90 appearances, totalling 5869 minutes, meaning he maintained an average of a goal involvement every 1.55 games or every 101.18 minutes.

In contrast, the Nottingham-born star scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 82 appearances, totalling 5809 minutes, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 2.92 games, or every 207.46 minutes.

Kolo Muani vs Johnson 22/23 Kolo Muani Johnson Appearances 46 44 Minutes 3634' 3303' Goals 23 10 Assists 17 3 23/24 Kolo Muani Johnson Appearances 44 38 Minutes 2235' 2506' Goals 12 5 Assists 6 10 24/25 Kolo Muani Johnson Appearances 14 30 Minutes 453' 1956' Goals 2 11 Assists 1 3 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, it's not just the output that gives the "ice-cold" talent, as dubbed by German legend Lothar Matthaus, an edge over the 23-year-old, it's also his experience.

Not only has he played in the top flight in Germany and France, but he also has plenty of Champions League experience and has won 27 caps for the French national team, which, given the talent in that side, is seriously impressive.

Ultimately, Spurs could do with some more attacking options this season, and while he could take away minutes from Johnson, Kolo Muani would be an excellent addition to the squad this month, whether on loan or a permanent transfer.