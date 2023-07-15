Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping their options open in the bid to bolster the backline, with manager Ange Postecoglou having seemingly identified a worthy alternative to Wolsburg's Micky van de Ven.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to various reports, the Lilywhites are said to be interested in signing Van de Ven - as well as fellow Bundesliga star, Edmond Tapsoba - in the search to find a new recruit in the centre of defence, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tangana all looking set to be on their way.

As per the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, the north Londoners have now also joined the race for Chelsea starlet, Levi Colwill, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City also seemingly showing an interest in the England youth star.

While the report suggests that the Blues are reluctant to sell the 20-year-old and have even offered him a new long-term deal, the youngster has been reluctant to put pen to paper thus far amid possible concerns over his game time at Stamford Bridge.

That fact could allow Spurs the chance to pounce, albeit with any deal likely to cost more than the £40m bid that was lodged by Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer, following the defender's impressive loan stint with the Seagulls last term.

Who is Levi Colwill?

The 6 foot 2 titan has put himself on the radar of the Premier League's elite clubs following his breakthrough campaign on the south coast last time out, with the Southampton-born sensation making 17 league outings as Roberto De Zerbi's side clinched a Europa League berth.

The left-footed gem - who had spent the previous season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the second tier - also caught the eye due to his dominant displays during England's recent U21 European Championship triumph, having started five of the Three Lions' six games in the competition.

Lauded as a player of "immense potential" by talent scout Jacek Kulig amid that tournament run, the elegant ace was part of a backline that didn't concede a single goal, while he also showcased his class by winning a staggering 83% of his aerial duels, as well 71% of his total duels.

That standout form - which also earned the youngster an average match rating of 7.40, as per Sofascore - saw Colwill named as one of six England players in the team of the tournament, epitomising just what a "Rolls-Royce" he is at the back, as per Kulig.

Rio Ferdinand

That phrasing has also been used by pundit Anton Ferdinand, with the ex-West Ham United man stating that the Chelsea ace has "similar attributes" to his brother, Rio, while also going on to add:

"He's very good on the ball, very calm on the ball and collected. He's assertive with his passes and can start attacks, so when you look at a modern-day centre-back, he has everything to go back to the top."

To be likened to the Manchester United legend is hefty praised indeed, with the now-retired ace having won six league titles during his lengthy stay at Old Trafford, while also being named as the Premier League's greatest ever defender by Liverpool colossus, Virgil van Dijk.

A graduate of a London-based academy - like Colwill - the one-time West Ham youth star was also renowned for his composure and ease when playing out from the back, with his place in the top-flight's Hall of Fame an indication of his longevity and quality.

For Postecoglou to then be able to find the next Ferdinand with the signing of Colwill would undoubtedly be a dream scenario, with the aim now to try and do the unthinkable and poach the emerging superstar from under Mauricio Pochettino's nose.