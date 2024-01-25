It's safe to say that Tottenham Hotspur supporters are generally contented with the club's transfer business this month, with Ange Postecoglou welcoming two exciting new signings to boost the chances of success this season.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League this season and lurk just three points away from third- and fourth-placed sides Arsenal and Aston Villa, having captured the awe of many an onlooker this season with the fluency and fervour of their tactical approach.

Last season, a leaky defence was the crux of the issues under Antonio Conte's management and this has largely been rectified with several influential additions since last summer, having completed the £27m transfer of Radu Dragusin earlier in January to solidify the backline's strength.

The loan capture of dynamic forward Timo Werner has added some much-needed oomph to the offence too, with the focus now shifted to the midfield. Right?

Spurs' January transfer targets

Wrong. While Spurs continue to probe for a new star in the centre of the park - The Athletic's David Ornstein believes progress could still be made this month - the signing of Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa appears to have taken precedence down N17.

And now, according to TEAMtalk, Nusa is indeed Postecoglou's priority target heading into the final stretch of the transfer window, with the club 'confident' of sealing a late move for the teenager, valued at £25m by his Belgian outfit.

Levy will not be pleased to hear of Newcastle United's desire to hijack the deal and this only accentuates the necessity of Daniel Levy tying up talks swiftly.

Antonio Nusa's style of play

Nusa would certainly open up a new dimension to the Spurs attacking efforts. Heung-min Son is deadly; Dejan Kulusevski adroit and energetic; Richarlison revived as a goal threat after an interminable period of ineffectiveness.

The 5 foot 11 Nusa is breakneck brilliance and awe-inspiring speed, earning acclaim for his knack at progressing the ball up the channels and into the danger area with speed and snap, annoyingly but rather aptly handed the moniker 'Norwegian Neymar' in his homeland.

While such comparisons are rarely conducive to success, Nusa does offer something that Tottenham don't really have, ranking among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Belgian Pro League for goals scored, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 3% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref.

In his footballing infancy at 18 years old, Nusa has been hampered by back injuries this season but has still posted three goals and two assists across six starting appearances in the Belgian top-flight, heralded for his "special" beginning by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per Sofascore, the four-cap Norway international has complemented his league return this season with an 81% pass success rate, an average 1.2 key passes, 2.7 dribbles, 1.1 tackles and 3.3 ball recoveries per game and success in 54% of his contested ground duels - the latter metric most impressive for a young attacking prospect.

Speaking of Tottenham's interest and the impression made on Postecoglou, journalist Dean Jones - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - recently revealed that Nusa is considered an essential get down N17.

The transfer insider said: "Nusa is one that I've heard a lot more about, and I know that his style of play has captivated them in recent times. What this guy can do on the ball is absolutely ridiculous, but he's also got a real work rate about him. The age that he’s at means he can still be moulded to fit what Postecoglou is going to want from someone in that front line over the coming years."

Nusa's application and drive to progress the play into the danger area could make him the perfect partner for Son, who has demonstrated his skill as a centre-forward this season to some effect.

Antonio Nusa would be perfect for Heung-min Son

Son has scored goals for fun since signing for Tottenham from German side Bayer Leverkusen in a £22m deal back in 2015, netting 157 times across 393 appearances.

With Kane signing for Bayern Munich in the summer, however, the South Korean star was called to play in a centre-forward role, away from his natural placement on the left wing, and he has done so to resounding success, clinching nine goals and two assists from 12 matches up top.

Premier League 23/24: Big Chances Created # Player Club Apps Chances created 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 20 (0) 17 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 18 (1) 12 3. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 20 (0) 11 3. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 20 (0) 11 5. Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 19 (0) 10 Source: Premier League

As can be seen from his chance creation this season, the 31-year-old is not just a goalscorer and could work in a state of flux with Nusa, should the teenager complete a move to Tottenham in 2024.

Nusa's ability to carry the ball into the final third and breeze past defenders with ease is something that could allow Son to drift into space and unleash strikes on goal with regularity, already taking 2.6 shots per match in the top-flight this term.

In turn, a player of such blistering pace would find a creative outlet such as Son something that would only enhance his prospects of success on the major stage, a guide, conduit even, allowing the precocious talent to move inexorably toward a position of power at the forefront of the global game.