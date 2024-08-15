Tottenham could up the ante in an "eleventh hour" summer move to sign a replacement for Emerson Royal, following the defender's confirmed transfer to AC Milan.

Emerson leaves Spurs, three years after joining from Barcelona

The north Londoners waved goodbye to Emerson earlier this week, after what seemed like months of talks, as both Ange Postecoglou's side and the Rossoneri shook hands on a £13 million deal over the Brazilian - including £2.5 million in add-ons.

The 25-year-old made over a century of appearances for Spurs before joining Milan, scoring four goals and assisting two others in that time, amassing 12 yellow cards and clocking up 6,554 minutes in all competitions.

Emerson also filled in well for injured players during Postecoglou's debut season, even playing in central defence at times when both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unavailable. However, the north Londoners couldn't guarantee the right-back much more game time next campaign, with the former Barcelona ace opting to make a San Siro move.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

The player bid an emotional farewell to Spurs supporters on Instagram, ending three years of service at N17, with Postecoglou now having just Pedro Porro and Djed Spence at his disposal for the upcoming season as things stand.

With their Europa League involvement, and all the extra games that come with it, it is believed Spurs are now in the market for a new right-back who can provide an alternative option to star man Pedro Porro.

Archie Gray can also feature as a right-back alongside his natural position in central midfield, as he did the majority of times for Leeds on their run to the Championship play-off final last season.

However, Postecoglou may well be planning to use the 18-year-old centrally, meaning Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with a move to Monaco's Vanderson this week.

Tottenham could make 11th hour attempt for Vanderson

GiveMeSport have their own update on Tottenham's interest in the Brazilian this week. They claim there is doubt over Spence's ability to fill in for Porro behind the scenes, and Tottenham could up the ante in an eleventh-hour move for Vanderson after originally making contact in June.

Thought to be on around £50,000-per-week, as relayed by GMS, the outlet believes £30 million could be enough to prise the South American away from Monaco.

“Vanderson has been less consistent recently, but he is still a young player," said Rangers boss Philippe Clement in 2022.

"He had an exceptional adaptation here [last season]. We have already spoken about that. He is also a player who is and continues to interest lots of big clubs. That can possibly do something to the mindset, not that he didn’t have his feet on the ground, but Vanderson is very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.

“Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. We need to manage that more for him. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that. Sometimes we need physical and mental breaks and he is a young player that needs to manage that. He will do it, because he has such a positive frame of mind.”