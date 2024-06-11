Considering they sold Harry Kane last summer, hired a new manager in Ange Postecoglou, and dealt with a significant number of injuries, qualifying for the Europa League has to be viewed as a successful season for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, if Daniel Levy and Co want to see the club progress next season, genuinely challenge the Premier League's best teams, and qualify for the Champions League, he'll need to bring in some talented players this summer.

Luckily for fans, that may well be happening as the latest player touted for a move to N17 was one of the most dangerous strikers on the continent this season and could be the perfect Richarlison upgrade.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in signing Porto striker Evanilson this summer.

The report has claimed that, alongside the Lilywhites, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on landing the Brazilian and could submit their bids 'soon.'

Unfortunately for all interested parties, the publication claims that due to the 24-year-old's debut for the Seleção over the weekend, Porto will likely demand teams pay his full €100m release clause, which converts to around £84m.

It would be expensive and challenging to get over the line, but it is certainly one worth pursuing, especially as Richarlison has failed to make a genuine case as to why he should be the club's starting nine going forward.

How Evanilson compares to Richarlison

So, if Levy and Co can work their magic in the coming weeks and bring Evanilson to North London, would he immediately displace Richarlison as Postecoglou's go-to striker? In short, yes.

For example, when looking at the pair's pure output from this season, there is no comparison. In 42 games this season, Porto's "complete striker", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored 25 goals and provided seven assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.31 games.

In comparison, while the former Everton ace had a better season than last year, he only scored 12 goals in 31 games while providing four assists to boot, which translates to a goal involvement on average every 1.93 games.

Evanilson vs Richarlison Player Evanilson Richarlison Appearances 42 31 Goals 25 12 Assists 7 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.76 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites ace, the comparison is just as one-sided when looking at their underlying numbers.

For example, while the 6 foot "all-rounder," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, comes in second for shots on target, he comes out ahead in almost every other relevant metric, including expected goals and assists, progressive passes and carries, goals per shot on target, passing accuracy, shot and goal-creating actions, successful take-ons, and even ball recoveries, all per 90.

Evanilson vs Richarlison Stats per 90 Evanilson Richarlison Expected Goals + Assists 0.75 0.70 Progressive Carries 1.75 1.57 Progressive Passes 2.37 2.29 Shots on Target 0.97 1.51 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.44 Passing Accuracy 78.7% 68.1% Shot-Creating Actions 2.50 2.05 Goal-Creating Actions 0.39 0.30 Successful Take-Ons 0.92 0.60 Ball Recoveries 2.68 2.53 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

His ability to make 2.68 ball recoveries per 90 helps to demonstrate that the Fortaleza-born dynamo is more than just a great goalscorer; he's also a brilliant team player, or as Mattinson puts it, he works "like a dog off the ball."

Ultimately, the money may be significant, and the competition challenging, but based on his output and underlying numbers, Spurs should be doing all they can to bring Evanilson to N17 this summer, even if his arrival signals the end of the road for Richarlison in white.