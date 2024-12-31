Ange Postecoglou's tenure as Tottenham Hotspur manager has been challenging to say the least.

The Australian has undoubtedly brought back the entertainment factor, but he's also failed to eliminate the inconsistent streak that has seen them lose at home to Ipswich Town and then beat Manchester City 4-0 away in their next game.

He has also had mixed luck in the transfer market, as players like Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner have arguably flopped, while Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke have been important goalscorers this season.

That said, while the club has a few wingers to choose from, they do not have a genuine rival for the Englishman, although, based on recent reports, that could be about to change.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs are one of several clubs, including Arsenal, who Randal Kolo Muani's representatives have contacted over the last week over a potential move.

The French international has found himself out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain and has been told to look for a new club elsewhere, with a move to England reportedly his preference.

The report claims that the Parisians would prefer to sell the forward this month but would be willing to accept a loan move, which could be perfect for Spurs, especially if they can agree on a deal with an obligation to buy in the summer.

It could be a complicated deal to get over the line, but given Kolo Muani's incredible ability and potential, signing him on a short-term loan to rival Solanke seems like a no-brainer, even if he is earning a whopping £202k-per-week.

Why Kolo Muani would be great competition for Solanke

Okay, so the first thing to say is that if you were to base your opinion solely on his form this season, you may not think Kolo Munai would be a good rival for Solanke.

After all, the Frenchman has just three goal involvements to his name in 14 appearances, to the Englishman's 15 in 25.

However, as we mentioned above, the PSG ace has received limited minutes this year, and when he has played a considerable amount in campaigns prior, he has delivered.

Kolo Muani's senior career Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Nantes 87 23 16 Paris SG 54 11 7 Frankfurt 50 26 17 US Boulogne 15 3 5 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, just last year, the "ice-cold" striker, as dubbed by German legend Lothar Matthaus, scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.44 games.

Moreover, the season before that, he did even better, scoring a mind-blowing 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 46 appearances, which equates to a staggering average of a goal involvement every 1.15.

Finally, while the 26-year-old's raw output hasn't been brilliant this season, his underlying numbers have been across the last 365 days.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, the attacking "superstar," as dubbed by Matthaus, sits in the top 3% of forwards for successful take-ons, the top 7% for progressive passes received, the top 10% for non-penalty expected goals and the top 11% for assists, all per 90.

Ultimately, while it wouldn't necessarily be advisable for Spurs to sign Kolo Muani on a permanent deal next month, he is more than good enough to come in on a short-term loan and provide Solanke with some much-needed competition.