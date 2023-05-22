Tottenham Hotspur could end up going in the direction of former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers in their search for a new manager, journalist Paul Brown has suggested.

What's the latest manager news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the state of play concerning Tottenham's manager situation on Twitter, stating: "Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list."

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been mooted as a serious candidate for the vacancy and it is said that his current employers are 'increasingly concerned' that he will depart De Kuip to take over in north London, as per Sky Sports.

ESPN report that Rodgers is also a contender and has been 'discussed internally' by Spurs chiefs as they look to finally replace Antonio Conte at the helm.

90min also claim that Rodgers is being considered alongside Ruben Amorim, Marco Silva, Michael Carrick and Graham Potter. Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso were weighed up; however, they have chosen to commit to Burnley and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown wouldn't be surprised if Spurs turned to Rodgers as a prospective replacement for Conte.

Brown said: "It wouldn't surprise me if Brendan Rodgers becomes a candidate. He's been quite highly liked by several of the big clubs for a long time. What's happened at Leicester this season has taken some of the gloss off, but I don't really think that that's entirely his fault.

"The fact that they lost players, weren't recruiting and when they did recruit, didn't recruit very well really didn't help him this season. I still think he's a pretty good manager and Rodgers at Spurs would be quite interesting and fascinating to watch.”

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good fit for Tottenham Hotspur?

Rodgers, who was described as "invaluable" by Kolo Toure at Leicester, is an experienced Premier League manager who has done a relatively good job in every post he has been assigned; however, it would remain to be seen whether the Tottenham fans took to him as someone who could lead them in the right direction following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

In his time at Leicester City, the Carnlough-born coach enjoyed a successful time of things, leading the Foxes to two fifth-place finishes, an FA Cup triumph and a Europa Conference League semi-final, where they were narrowly pipped by Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Unfortunately, Leicester City started to decline under Rodgers, though he definitely wasn't helped by financial limitations bestowed upon his former club that prevented them from effectively investing in the transfer market last summer.

The Irishman also won seven trophies in charge of Scottish giants Celtic, claiming every domestic honour available to him during a period of unprecedented domestic dominance for the Hoops.

Nevertheless, appointing Rodgers, who is out of work, would be a confusing decision for Spurs fans to get their head around as he has been available for the duration of the hiring process and may suggest a lack of clear thinking on chairman Levy's part.