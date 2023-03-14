Tottenham Hotspur may have got back to winning way against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, although that largely comfortable victory has likely done little to quash the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte’s position at the club.

As The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Monday, there is seemingly a ‘good chance’ that the 53-year-old will move on when his contract expires this summer, despite talks being set to take place next month regarding a possible extension.

Despite enjoying an initial strong impact following his appointment back in November 2021 - after guiding the Lilywhites to a top-four finish last season - the former Chelsea boss has been unable to kick on this term, with the club’s woes emphasised by crashing out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League in recent weeks.

The “pathetic” nature of the performance in the second-leg, goalless draw with AC Milan in the latter competition - as per journalist Josh Bunting - appeared to showcase that all is not well at the club, with it having hardly looked like a side or a manager that was up for the fight.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is seemingly already eyeing possible candidates to replace the Italian at the end of the season, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou among those who could be considered for the role, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests that should Levy and co opt against re-hiring former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Postecoglou is among the possible ‘alternatives’ to fill the position, with the Greek-Aussie currently working wonders at Parkhead.

Would Postecoglou be a good fit at Spurs?

While Conte has come under fire at times for his pragmatic or even negative style of play, the same cannot be said of the Hoops boss, with the 57-year-old having implemented simply “beautiful, attacking football” in Glasgow, as per BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves.

Appointed by the Old Firm giants as something of an unknown quantity back in the summer of 2021, Postecoglou has since been a revelation in Scottish football, with the Bhoys looking all but certain to retain their league title after remaining nine points clear of rivals Rangers at the summit.

Not only has the experienced manager fashioned a truly rampant, winning machine, but it is the manner in which his team has performed that has truly caught the eye, with the Scottish champions having already scored 90 goals in just 28 league games this season.

That attacking, front-foot approach has seen the one-time Yokohama Marinos head coach already racking up 75 wins in just 101 games in charge of the club, with his 2.33 points per game record far superior to that of Conte - 1.79.

Not just a progressive coach, Postecoglou has also earmarked himself as a figure who truly commands respect from his squad, with pundit Frank McAvennie having stated that the “players will run through brick walls for him” at Paradise.

As Tottenham’s recent stalemate with Milan showcased - in which they “made it so easy” for the opposition, as per Bunting - the same can seemingly not be said for Conte and his players, with it difficult to see the same kind of harmony that Postecoglou has been able to fashion north of the border.

While it may be something of a left-field move to appoint a figure who has spent the majority of his managerial career outside of Europe, it does appear to be a risk worth taking as far as Levy is concerned.