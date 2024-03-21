Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing Champions League qualification suffered an undoubted blow last weekend following the dismal defeat away to London rivals Fulham, yet with the Lilywhites still just three points off the top four, all is certainly not lost just yet.

There's no denying that things haven't gone quite so smoothly for Ange Postecoglou's side of late - having also lost at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers just a few weeks ago - yet that should not cloud what has been a hugely positive first season in charge for the former Celtic boss.

Among the many success stories this season for the 58-year-old has been the remarkable improvement of Pedro Porro, with the former Sporting CP having been "outstanding all year", in the words of his manager.

Now back involved at international level for Spain, the 24-year-old has shaken off what was a slow start at Spurs following his arrival in January 2023, after contributing just three goals and three assists from his wing-back berth in the second half of last season.

Despite now operating as part of a back four, the one-time Manchester City asset has thrived under Postecoglou's tutelage, racking up eight assists and providing one goal so far in 2023/24, having also created ten 'big chances' in the Premier League to date.

Pedro Porro's 23/24 PL season in numbers 25 games (25 starts) 7 assists 0 goals 10 'big chances' created 1.7 key passes per game 2.8 tackles per game 5.8 balls recovered per game 2.5 clearances per game 56% successful dribbles per game 7.40 avg. match rating Stats via Sofascore

Such form has unsurprisingly sparked some unwanted attention from rival suitors - namely his former club City - although while Daniel Levy and co should do everything in their power to keep hold of him for now, it may not be too long before they are able to unleash a potential successor.

The player who could succeed Pedro Porro at Spurs

As stated above, losing Porro just 18 months into his stint in north London would be a travesty, yet an exit a little later down the line may not sting too greatly if Postecoglou has had time to bed in a promising talent from the academy before then.

Step forward, Leo Black, with the 18-year-old earmarked as one of the most exciting prospects at the club's disposal at present, having only recently been named by The Standard as part of their list of the top 50 youngsters in London academies.

Interestingly, as the piece notes, the teenager has shown his suitability as a possible replacement for Porro in the near future having operated as an inverted right-back this season in the youth ranks, with Postecoglou very much keen for his full-backs to drop into a central role when possible.

'One of the most improved players in the Spurs academy over the past 18 months' - as per the Standard - Black has the tools to be able to thrive when inverting having also lined up in a central midfield role on occasion this season, with such versatility also likely to be music to the ears of the first-team boss.

A promotion to the senior ranks should be on the cards before too long...

Leo Black's season in numbers at youth level

Although yet to actually feature for Tottenham's U21 side, the suggestion is that Black has already proven himself to be far "too good" for the U18s, according to club insider John Wenham, with the respected source also going on to note that the emerging gem "is a real talent" who has "developed immensely".

Taking that next step will be needed before life in the first-team squad can be contemplated, although, as Wenham suggested, the Englishman's form at U18 level is certainly cause for excitement, having dazzled with his attacking quality.

Much like Porro has shone going forward for Postecoglou's side, Black has also been a real menace from his right-back berth of late, registering four goals and six assists in just 17 Premier League games at that age group.

Part of the side that reached the last eight of the FA Youth Cup - prior to losing narrowly to Man City last month - the rising star is certainly a figure that Postecoglou and Levy should be paying close attention to.

With chances having only recently been given to the likes of Jamie Donley in the first-team, the pathway is there for Black to also make the leap to become Spurs' next Porro...