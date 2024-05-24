Of all the clubs in the Premier League this season, Tottenham Hotspur have probably enured the most Jekyll and Hyde campaign this year.

Ange Postecoglou got off to a flyer, winning eight and drawing two of his first ten games, but then ended with four wins, five losses and one draw in his last ten.

That said, with the injuries they had to deal with and the fact that Harry Kane was gone, the Lilywhites did reasonably well to finish in sixth place.

Now, with the transfer window right around the corner, they have the chance to strengthen, and based on recent reports, they could be set to rival Manchester United for a star who could spell trouble for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are among several major clubs interested in Atalanta's star midfielder Ederson, having scouted him earlier in the season and being advised to bring him in by former managing director Fabio Paratici.

The report claims that a new midfielder is one of Postecoglou's priorities heading into the summer, especially if Højbjerg is sold, and that a move for the Brazilian could cost in excess of £50m.

Several other clubs are named as interested parties in the report, such as Newcastle United, Barcelona, Juventus, and Man United, although the latter appears to be the most significant threat.

The story claims that the Toon's interest stems from former sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is set to join the Red Devils once a settlement has been reached.

In all, it could be an expensive and challenging deal to get done for the north Londoners, but they can't miss out on a chance to sign a brilliant Højbjerg upgrade and get one over on United at the same time.

How Ederson compares to Højbjerg

Now, while Højbjerg hasn't set the world alight during his stint with Spurs, he also hasn't been dreadful, so would Ederson be a significant upgrade on the Dane?

Well, when looking at the pair's underlying numbers, significant is probably the right word, as while the former Southampton ace does come out ahead in several metrics, such as progressive passes and carries, shot-creating actions and blocks all per 90, he comes out second best in most others, and by quite a way in some of them.

Ederson vs Højbjerg Stats per 90 Ederson Højbjerg Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.18 0.13 Non-Penalty Goals 0.15 0.00 Assists 0.02 0.00 Progressive Carries 1.00 1.16 Progressive Passes 6.55 9.18 Shots on Target 0.38 0.35 Goals per Shot on Target 0.41 0.13 Shot-Creating Actions 2.24 2.68 Goal-Creating Actions 0.15 0.14 Tackles 2.46 2.19 Tackles Won 1.52 1.24 Interceptions 1.43 1.18 Blocks 1.41 1.44 Errors Leading to an Opponent's Shot 0.02 0.21 Aerial Duels Won 1.12 0.55 All Stats via FBref for 23/24

For example, Atalanta's midfield "machine," as described by Italian journalist Carlo Garganese, produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, scores more goals, provides more assists, takes more shots on target and scores more goals from shots on target, makes and wins more tackles, produces more goal-creating actions, makes more interceptions, makes fewer errors, and wins more aerial duels, al per 90.

In all, the all-action and boundlessly "energetic" 24-year-old, as described by journalist Bence Bocsak, could be the perfect midfielder for Postecoglou's high-intensity system and offer a lot more than Højbjerg does in the middle of the park.

Ultimately, while it would be a hefty investment from Daniel Levy and Co, it looks as if it would be a smart one.

It would allow them to bring the team's age down somewhat, increase the dynamism in the heart of midfield, and get a player from under the noses of Man United, which is always a nice bonus.