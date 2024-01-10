Tottenham Hotspur currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League having won four of their past five matches, with the issues before the festive period now firmly behind them

Manager Ange Postecoglou was swiped from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in the summer and proved himself to be a success with his early-season exploits, leading Spurs on a ten-match undefeated run that took them to top spot, before a skid in November - caused by injuries and suspensions - unravelled the progress.

Fine form over recent weeks has settled the equilibrium and the returns of stars such as Micky van de Ven and James Maddison from injury will leaven the implementation of Tottenham's already-exciting style.

Postecoglou hopes for reinforcements across the park and this looks like it might come to fruition with the imminent arrivals of centre-back Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner, but the work will not stop there.

Spurs transfer news - Lloyd Kelly

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Tottenham continue to monitor versatile Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after failing to convince the player to sign after presenting a £20m proposal to the Cherries.

The 25-year-old's contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to expire at the end of the campaign and there has been little sign of a renewal at this stage, meaning Spurs could soon pounce.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are also understood to have a "concrete interest" in Kelly, and given that foreign outfits are now fee to enter formal negotiations with the player, it might be wise for Spurs to make their move quickly to convince him to remain on English soil.

Lloyd Kelly's style of play

Journalist Jamie Weir has claimed that Kelly is "comfortable playing a high line, homegrown and has leadership qualities" and this is obviously essential for Postecoglou's scared-of-nobody system.

The £30k-per-week ace signed for Bournemouth from Bristol City in a £13m deal in 2019 and has since made 126 appearances for the south coast club, scoring two goals and supplying seven assists.

Former boss Scott Parker is among those to have been dazzled by Kelly's dynamic abilities, saying in 2022: "I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half. And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense that he makes things look very effortless and easy."

Well, with Bournemouth achieving promotion in 2021/22, Kelly was able to showcase his skills on the major stage and indeed had a marked effect on the club's successful bid for survival last year, starting 23 times (not making more appearances due to injury), completing 81% of his passes, averaging 4.3 clearances per game and impressively succeeding with 60% of his duels.

As per FBref, Kelly ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances and the top 19% for aerial duels won per 90, emphasising the zap in his defensive duties and the assuredness that he boasts in his defensive duties.

Lloyd Kelly: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Ball retention Crossing Blocking Tackling Concentration *Sourced via WhoScored

The Cherries star has even been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" by Jonathan Woodgate and offers the confidence and spirit to slot right into Spurs' system, with his ease at left-back and in central defence only furthering the argument that he should be signed.

Genoa's Dragusin is sure to be arriving soon but that does not mean a player such as Kelly, scouted and available, should not follow him, especially considering Eric Dier's possible transfer to Bayern Munich.

Kelly offers the versatility to really make a difference, with a certain similarity in style to Manchester City titan Josko Gvardiol too.

How Lloyd Kelly compares to Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City signed Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a £78m deal in August having risen to prominence with his excellent performances with Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having been hailed for his "fearless" efforts by pundit Rio Ferdinand.

Gvardiol, also left-footed, has made 15 appearances in the Premier League and perhaps gone somewhere under the radar with his displays, completing 88% of his passes despite often featuring at left-back, making 5.1 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 54% of his duels.

Lloyd Kelly: Most Similar PL Players # Player Club 1 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 2 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 3 Harry Maguire Manchester United 4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 5 Joel Matip Liverpool *Sourced via Football Transfers

A creative and enterprising defender, the 21-year-old ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90.

The £200k-per-week dynamo has also been dubbed a "Rolls-Royce" by journalist Zach Lowy and offers the multi-functional style to provide Pep Guardiola's intricate system with the fluency it needs in the backline, and Kelly could genuinely have something of a similar effect down the N17.

He's renowned for his combative ability and passing skills, and while Kelly cannot claim to be at the same level at this current moment, there is no question that the Bournemouth man offers attributes that would provide Postecoglou with a player of similar ilk.

With Destiny Udogie proving to be such a success down the left channel for Spurs this season, Kelly would hardly need to be brought in as a first-choice but the quality in depth is exactly what is required to prosper on the continental stage, which is where the Australian manager is indeed seeking to guide the Lilywhites.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero form a mighty defensive axis but both have been in and out of fitness and availability and it would be wise to sign Kelly to complete the backline, joining fellow arrival Dragusin as Spurs aim to conclude what would be a dream window from a defensive point of view.