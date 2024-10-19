Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United in North London this afternoon looking to return to winning ways after their 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion before the recent international break.

It was an evening to forget for Ange Postecoglou’s side, leading by two goals at the break, but they surrendered it all in just 20 minutes after goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck.

As for the Hammers, Julen Lopetegui secured just his second Premier League win in charge of the club last time out, looking to build on their 4-1 demolition of newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Spurs will be out for revenge at home against West Ham, after losing last season’s meeting 2-1 following two second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Spurs' last five home Premier League meetings with West Ham Date Result Outcome 07/12/2023 2-1 Loss 19/02/2023 2-0 Win 20/03/2022 3-1 Win 18/10/2020 3-3 Draw 23/06/2020 2-0 Win Stats via 11v11

Postecoglou will be hoping for a reaction this afternoon, potentially having to drop one player if his side are to return to winning ways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Why Bentancur could be dropped by Postecoglou

In the previous outing against Brighton, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was one of multiple outfield players who failed to cover themselves in glory throughout the defeat.

The 27-year-old featured for 79 minutes on the South Coast before being replaced, with his substitution deserved based on his figures from the encounter.

Uruguayan international Bentancur only managed 59 touches, and completed 39 passes at a completion rate of 85% - but he still conceded possession eight times during the defeat, often being careless with the ball at his feet.

Rodrigo Bentancur's stats against Brighton Statistics Tally Minutes played 79 Touches 59 Passes completed 39/46 (85%) Dribbles completed 0/1 Duels won 4/8 (50%) Possession lost 8x Fouls committed 2 Stats via SofaScore

He also failed to complete any of the dribbles he attempted that day, winning just 50% of the duels that he entered - often coming out second best in midfield.

Given the derby meeting this afternoon, Postecoglou will want each one of his players on top form to secure three points but also bragging rights for the supporters.

As a result, he could deploy one player in the starting lineup, with the midfielder potentially keeping the opposition’s danger man quiet in the process.

The man who can keep Lucas Paqueta quiet for Spurs

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta is a player who possesses a lot of quality, as demonstrated by his tally of two goals this season, whilst completing 71% of his attempted dribbles.

The Brazilian loves to create carnage in attacking areas, often being the main source of creativity for Lopetegui’s side this season, but Ange has a player who can keep the 27-year-old quiet in North London.

Pape Matar Sarr has been a player who’s found starts hard to come by this season, only being included from the off in two league matches so far this campaign.

The “frightening” talent, as described by talent scout Antonio Mango, could be deployed against the Hammers this afternoon, with his attributes undoubtedly restricting Paqueta’s chances in attacking areas.

Sarr starred on international duty this week, winning 17 duels in Senegal’s victory over Malawi, whilst also completing three tackles - with his physical nature undoubtedly intimidating to any opposition player - allowing him to get the better of Paqueta this weekend.

In the Premier League for Spurs this season, the 22-year-old has averaged 2.5 tackles won per game alongside 8.5 duels - making him the perfect player to try and mark someone out of the game.

It’s a huge game for Postecoglou and his side as they look to bounce back after the Brighton game, with his team selection vital if they are to return to winning ways.

It’s clear that Sarr has the talents needed to provide that bite in the centre of the park, whilst also having the ability to constantly pester the West Ham number 10 and mark him out of the game.