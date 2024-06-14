They might have just missed out on Champions League football at the end, but considering Tottenham Hotspur were playing their first season without Harry Kane in the side and had a new manager at the helm, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League has to be seen as a success.

In just one season, Ange Postecoglou has shown that he can get the Lilywhites to play tremendously exciting football and that he can get the most out of several players.

However, the last ten months also highlighted a number of players who just aren't good enough to be part of the team going forward, with Yves Bissouma one of them.

So, it's unsurprising that the latest player touted for a move to N17 could be the perfect man to replace the Mali international.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Everton's star midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Genuardi has revealed that Arsenal are keen to sign the Belgian as well.

The Belgian is also attracting interest from clubs in Spain and would cost around €60m to get out of Goodison Park, which is around £51m.

This competition from the Gunners and continental sides is far from ideal, but with Spurs in need of midfield reinforcements and the price seemingly relatively reasonable, this is a deal Daniel Levy and Co cannot afford to miss out on, even at the expense of Bissouma.

How Onana compares to Bissouma

Like Bissouma, while Onana can play in both a central and defensive midfield role, he has spent more time playing as the latter in his career, and so were he to sign for Spurs this summer, he'd likely be doing so under the pretence of playing there, which would put him in direct competition with the former Brighton & Hove ace.

So, how do the pair stack up with one another?

When looking at their underlying numbers, it quickly becomes clear that the "perfect" Everton star, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is the superior player.

Onana vs Bissouma Stats per 90 Onana Bissouma Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.20 0.08 Non-Penalty Goals 0.09 0.00 Progressive Passes 4.61 7.35 Progressive Passes Received 1.68 0.57 Progressive Carries 0.91 1.87 Shots 1.25 1.04 Shots on Target 0.26 0.22 Goals per Shot 0.07 0.00 Goals per Shot on Target 0.33 0.00 Passing Accuracy 84.1% 91.7% Shot-Creating Actions 2.41 1.91 Tackles 3.06 3.48 Blocks 1.08 1.22 Shots Blocked 0.26 0.22 Errors Leading to a Shot 0.00 0.13 Miscontrols 0.86 1.43 Dispossessed 0.43 1.30 Ball Recoveries 6.90 5.57 Aerial Duels Won 2.24 0.61 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Premier League Season

For example, while he does come out a close second in some metrics like progressive passes and carries as well as tackles and blocks, he comes out ahead in almost every other relevant metric, including non-penalty expected goals and assists, shots and shots on target, goals per shot and goals per shot on target, aerial duels won, ball recoveries, miscontrols, errors, blocked shots, and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Furthermore, standing at an impressive 6 foot 4, the Belgian "warrior", as aptly described by data analyst Ben Mattinson, would bring a more imposing physical presence to Tottenham's midfield than the current 6 foot Malian, and the fact he's half a decade younger means he could have a team built around him in North London.

Ultimately, the Toffees' "one-man army," as Kulig dubbed him, would be an incredible addition to Tottenham's midfield this summer and the perfect upgrade on Bissouma in practically every way.