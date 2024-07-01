It may not feel international escapades are dominating the footballing stratosphere at present but clubs are working night and day to identify and secure signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur, despite having a slow start to the window, have been doing exactly that, with technical director Johan Lange re-signing Timo Werner on loan for the forthcoming year, with a buy option included.

Moreover, Spurs have moved to close in on talented Leeds United star Archie Gray after the 18-year-old's £35m transfer to Brentford fell through. The Athletic's David Ornstein has confirmed that discussions are underway and all parties are optimistic that a move will be completed.

Gray is not the only midfielder being fought for, however, with another report suggesting that Daniel Levy could be ramping up the gas in the market...

Spurs transfer news

Chelsea are close to sealing the signing of Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, landing the midfielder for a fee of £30m.

According to The Times, Tottenham might have received a major boost in their long-time pursuit of Conor Gallagher following the aforementioned deal, with Enzo Maresca's side bloating their midfield with Dewsbury-Hall's arrival.

Gallagher has just one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and could be sold to avoid them losing him for nothing if terms cannot be agreed upon this summer. Tottenham are reluctant to meet Chelsea's £50m valuation but recent events suggest an agreement could be around the corner.

Why Spurs should now sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham were impressive last season... in parts. There's no question that Ange Postecoglou will demand further improvements from his team, though, and bringing in a player such as Gallagher could make all the difference.

Premier League 23/24: Conor Gallagher Stat # Matches played 37 Matches started 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass completion 92% Touches per game 70.4 Key passes per game 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 6.0 Tackles per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.0 (68%) Duels won per game 5.7 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

As the table shows you above, Gallagher was immense last term, calling upon his all-action skill set to make a marked impact in Chelsea's first team. Mauricio Pochettino called the 25-year-old "priceless", but that notion appears to have left with the Argentine, for Dewsbury-Hall is headed toward west London with haste.

It looks like Yves Bissouma will retain his No. 6 spot at Spurs but Gallagher - and Gray - could aid him, though the Chelsea man's finest football is found when he plays with unfettered freedom, allowed to roam and strut his stuff across the park.

He would serve as the conduit between the engine room and those plying their trade further forward. He would enhance James Maddison, stabilising the ground from which the playmaker can launch balls forward; he would provide energy and lift the tempo to provide Heung-min Son with the security to dart up the pitch and unleash shots on goal, or pick out peers with stunning passing bred from inborn effective movements.

But most of all, Gallagher could be the key to unlocking fellow Lilywhites transfer target Eberechi Eze, who, according to talkSPORT, is seriously being considered down N17.

With a £60m release clause, the nimble England star would be a brilliant addition to Postecoglou's squad, ranking among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League last season for goals scored and shot-creating actions, and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Eze's silky, sharp and stylish approach would offer something new at Tottenham, with his elite ball-carrying ability and ever-improving shooting skills marking him as a special talent capable of lifting the roof at the club. He's also positional fluid, with his ability on the left perhaps coming in handy if Son is called upon up front again.

Eberechi Eze: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 17 8 2 Left winger 9 3 4 Right winger 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Gallagher covered so much ground for Chelsea in the Premier League last season and his unceasing energy levels would be perfect for Eze, allowing him to roam forward and take on defenders with the knowledge that one of the division's most robust forces protects him from the centre.

Moreover, the £50k-per-week west Londonder would also provide the Eagles phenom with a constant flow of creative support. In turn, Eze would showcase his dynamism and tenacity by chipping in across all areas for Tottenham - he averaged 5.0 ball recoveries, 1.3 tackles and won 6.1 duels per top-flight fixture last season, as per Sofascore.

With Postecoglou seeking to implement an aggressive, front-footed, and fluent style, such signings could make all the difference. Both excel in their trade but possess a melange of skills to free them from being pigeonholed into any one category. Instead, they would charge the Spurs squad and fling it into the upper echelon of the Premier League hall.