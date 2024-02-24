While the lion's share of Premier League clubs will lock horns this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur are not in action, with their opponents, Chelsea, competing in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

With recent weeks marred by inconsistency, Spurs will perhaps take the opportunity to recalibrate ahead of next weekend's home fixture against Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou's fifth-placed side have improved since last season's troubles but there is much work still to be done, and while further high-profile acquisitions are expected across the windows to come, the talented youth crop must not be forgotten.

Indeed, Spurs' youth fold is among the finest on the continent right now, and while the likes of Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington are at the front of the pack, Oliver Irow is a huge talent, his name sure to reach Lilyewhites supporters' ears soon.

Oliver Irow's statistics at youth level

An attacking midfielder, Irow has demonstrated skill across both wings and in a more traditional No. 10 role; he has also represented England at U16 and U17 levels.

A goalscoring winger, Irow has posted seven goals and two assists from 16 appearances this season, with three strikes from seven games on the right, suitable given his in-cutting ability.

This follows on from some exemplary form last term, closing the 2022/23 U18 Premier League season with six goals from five matches, very much at the heart of a "bright" future at the club, as was said by reporter Sohail Shamsudeen, who was noting some of Spurs' biggest talents.

Recently scoring two goals and providing an assist as Spurs U18s squashed Bournemouth in the FA Youth Cup, winning 6-2 and advancing to the quarter-finals, Irow is sure to have attracted Postecoglou's attention and it's only a matter of time before he takes the next step in his development, edging closer toward a senior debut.

The perfect Heung-min Son heir

Harry Kane is a sterling example of why entrusting the youth with a chance to impress can be a brilliant move for Tottenham, and Irow could soon walk the same pathway, perhaps finding himself in line for Heung-min Son's role.

Now, yes, those are some big boots to fill; the South Korean - assuming the captaincy last summer - has plundered 157 goals and 86 assists across 395 matches for Spurs, widely regarded as one of Europe's best wingers since joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m back in 2015.

His deadliness in front of goal is matched only by a select few, and for this reason, Irow's innate striking ability might place him in good stead to assume the mantle, perhaps better suited than Brennan Johnson in this regard.

Johnson, a £47.5m summer signing from Nottingham Forest, has many qualities but is probably not likely to assume Son's roles, with his electric pace and dynamism making for a wholly different skill set.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has bagged three goals and four assists from 21 fixtures under Postecoglou thus far, though if Irow continues on the same track then there's every chance he will be the more effective goalscorer.

Therefore, the 17-year-old could be the perfect homegrown solution to Son's - aged 31 - inevitable departure at some point.