Tottenham Hotspur's current injury crisis has had a clear effect on their results as they are on a worrying run of form in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost each of their last three top-flight matches after going unbeaten over the opening ten games of the campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

They are currently without the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Ivan Perisic, and Manor Solomon, among others.

Their lack of quality depth has come to haunt them, as shown by the aforementioned results in recent weeks, and the club could look to the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

Postecoglou brought in the likes of Solomon, van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Maddison, and Brennan Johnson, and could make further additions ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Adding more quality to the wide areas appears to be on the agenda for Tottenham as they have been linked with a swoop to sign one of the manager's former player.

Spurs transfer news - Jota

The Times recently reported that Spurs are keen on a deal to sign Al Ittihad wide attacker Jota in the upcoming January transfer window.

It was stated that Postecoglou would like to reunite with his former Celtic star after the injury blows to Perisic and Solomon, who can both operate on either flank for the club.

He is set to be available on loan and this means that the young wizard could be a cost-effective and straightforward addition to make at the turn of the year.

The Portuguese winger sealed a £25m switch to Saudi Arabia from the Hoops shortly after the Australian head coach departed Scotland for England

However, it has been a difficult start to life at his new club as the forward not registered for domestic action and, as a result, has not played a league match since the start of September.

90min previously reported that Jota was hoping to cancel his contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit in order to secure a free transfer back to Europe. However, it is currently unlikely that he will be able to do that.

This means that Tottenham will need to strike an agreement with Al Ittihad to secure his services on a permanent basis or on loan, with the latest report from The Times suggesting that it will be the latter.

Postecoglou could land Heung-min Son 2.0 for Spurs by securing a deal to sign the impressive whiz as the potential is there for him to offer quality as both a scorer and a creator goals.

Heung-min Son's Spurs statistics

The South Korea international has been a terrific player over the years since his transfer from German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

He has racked up 153 goals and 81 assists in 386 matches in all competitions and has been deployed as a centre-forward and a winger during his time in English football.

Son has hit double figures for goals and assists respectively in two of the last four Premier League seasons and has produced eight goals and one assist in 13 top-flight games so far this term.

The 31-year-old dynamo was one assist off making that three in four campaigns as he managed an outstanding 23 goals and nine assists during the 2021/22 season.

Heung-min Son's last four Premier League seasons (via Transfermarkt) Statistic 19/20 20/21 21/22 22/23 Appearances 30 37 35 36 Goals 11 17 23 Ten Assists 11 Ten Nine Eight

These statistics show that Son has proven himself to be a fantastic Premier League performer who has the ability to chip in with goals and assists at an impressive rate.

The Tottenham captain is now on course to reach double figures for goals in the eighth consecutive top-flight campaign for the club, having started the run with 14 strikes during the 2016/17 season.

It would take some going for another player to replicate the impact that Son has had on the pitch for Spurs over the years. However, Jota is a forward who has the potential to provide similar qualities as a scorer and a creator of goals from a wide position.

Why Jota could be Son 2.0 for Spurs

Like the South Korean star, the Al Ittihad outcast predominantly plays on the left side of the attack and has the quality to cut inside onto his favoured right foot or go down the outside to cause defenders problems both ways.

During their time together in Scotland, Jota was a superstar for Postecoglou at Celtic as he heavily contributed to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons at the club.

The 24-year-old whiz, who spent the first year on loan from Benfica, racked up ten goals and ten assists in 29 league games for the Hoops. He also could have had more assists to his name as the exciting gem created 17 'big chances' for his teammates in total.

Back in 2022, a Celtic supporter asked Postecoglou who he preferred out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - two of the greatest players of the 21st century - and he responded with "Jota mate".

Whilst likely in jest, it was hardly a surprising comment from the Australian tactician, as Jota went on to enjoy another phenomenal year during the 2022/23 campaign as a permanent Celtic player.

The 5 foot 9 magician, who was hailed as a "revelation" by ex-Scotland boss Alex McLeish, plundered 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 league outings, depsite only starting 25 of those, and he created 13 'big chances' for his fellow attackers.

In total, Jota produced 21 goals, 21 assists, and 30 'big chances' created in 52 Premiership appearances over the course of his two seasons in Scotland.

He hit double figures for goals and assists in both of those campaigns for the Bhoys and this shows that he has the attributes to be a consistent scorer and creator of goals from a wide position.

There are still question marks over whether or not his quality will translate over to Premier League level from the Premiership, though, and this means that it would still be a gamble.

However, Postecoglou knows him well and has proven that he can get the best out of the Portuguese starlet, which is why this could be a sensible pick-up by Spurs in January as someone who could become Son 2.0 if he fulfills his potential.